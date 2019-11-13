Jon Wallach, who has been a daily part of the “Toucher and Rich” morning drive program since 98.5 The Sports Hub’s beginning as a sports station a decade ago, announced that he is taking medical leave from the show due to surgery to remove a benign tumor behind his ear.

Wallach said he’d noticed over the summer that he was losing hearing in his right ear. He informed his doctor and underwent several tests, he said without finding a solution. Finally, an MRI at Mass General revealed the tumor behind his right eardrum. He was diagnosed with an acoustic neuroma.

“An acoustic neuroma 99 times out of a hundred is benign, and fortunately for me it is benign as well,’’ he said.