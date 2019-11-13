Ohio State star defensive end Chase Young will be held out of one more game as punishment for breaking NCAA rules by accepting a personal loan. The penalty was announced by Ohio State in a statement Wednesday. The school had sought immediate reinstatement from the NCAA. The situation worked out as well as it could for the second-ranked Buckeyes. Young, a preseason All-American and the nation’s leader in sacks, was held of the 73-14 rout of Maryland last week and will miss Saturday’s game against 50-point underdog Rutgers. He’ll return for showdowns with No. 9 Penn State and No. 14 Michigan to end the regular season. Young last played Oct. 26 against Wisconsin and had a performance that thrust him into the Heisman Trophy conversation. The junior, a likely high first-round pick in next year’s NFL Draft, had four sacks and two forced fumbles in a blowout of the Badgers.

Jay Heath scored 14 points, Jared Hamilton had 12 and Boston College cruised to a 59-33 victory over High Point at Conte Forum. Steffon Mitchell had 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Derryck Thornton scored 7 and had five assists before leaving with an ankle injury for the Eagles (3-0). Thornton, a graduate transfer from USC and the team’s leading scorer the first two games at 22.5 per game, limped to the locker room favoring his right ankle early in the second half, but returned to the bench and cheered on his teammates . . . Anthony Lamb scored 15 points and grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds and Vermont beat Boston University, 62-47, at Burlington, Vt. Vermont (3-0) led, 30-27, at intermission and extended the margin to 40-31 on Robin Duncan’s jump shot with 14:52 left. The Terriers (1-2) never got closer than 10. Walter Whyte led the Terriers with 9 points Max Mahoney grabbed 12 rebounds. The Catamounts received one vote in this week’s AP Top 25 poll.

UConn women top Vanderbilt

. . . Megan Walker scored 25 points, and the fourth-ranked UConn women defeated Vanderbilt, 64-51, in the program’s first game at Memorial Gym in Nashville since 1992 . . . The NCAA denied an appeal from UConn that would have allowed Tennessee transfer Evina Westbrook to play for the Huskies this season . . . Preseason AP All-America Lauren Cox will miss defending national champion and No. 2 Baylor’s next game, and maybe more, with a right foot injury.

mISCELLANY

Nadal rallies at ATP Finals

Top-ranked Rafael Nadal rallied to beat Daniil Medvedev, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 7-6 (4), keeping alive his chances of advancing from the group stage. Nadal is 1-1 after two round-robin matches. In the late match, Stefanos Tsitsipas beat defending champion Alexander Zverev, 6-3, 6-2, for his second straight win, a result that guarantees him a place in the semifinals . . . Raymond Poulidor, the “eternal runner-up” whose repeated failure to win the Tour de France helped him conquer French hearts and become the country’s all-time favorite cyclist, has died. He was 83. Obituary, C13 . . . Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 38, and the LA Galaxy are officially parting ways after two seasons. The Swedish superstar scored 56 goals in 52 MLS games after joining the Galaxy in March 2018.