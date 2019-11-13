Sam Cunliffe scored 17 points, including two free throws with 6.8 seconds remaining, as Evansville stunned No. 1 Kentucky, 67-64, on Tuesday night. K.J. Riley added 18 points as the Purple Aces — coached by Walter McCarty , who won a national title with Kentucky in 1996 — pulled off the biggest upset in program history. Evansville led much of the game and answered each Kentucky rally to grab the lead and then maintain it over the 25-point favorites. Kentucky had been 39-0 at home against unranked, nonconference opponents when ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press poll. Evansville won 11 games last season, its first under McCarty, who played in the NBA for 10 years and was an assistant at Louisville under Rick Pitino and in the NBA before returning to his hometown to coach the Purple Aces . . . Tre Mitchell had 20 points, Carl Pierre had 18 points, and Sean East II added 17 points and seven assists as UMass (3-0) topped Northeastern, 80-71, in Amherst. Bolden Brace had 20 points and 12 rebounds and Tomas Murphy added 18 points for the Huskies (2-1) . . . Wake Forest said forward Sunday Okeke will miss the rest of the season after tearing his right Achilles’ tendon. A team spokesman said Tuesday Okeke hurt the tendon in his right foot during a victory over Columbia on Sunday and had surgery the following day. Okeke is the second Wake Forest forward in three weeks to suffer a season-ending Achilles’ tendon injury. Freshman Tariq Ingraham hurt the tendon in his left foot during an October practice.

Yet another member of the Golden State Warriors is injured, with guard Damion Lee now out because of a broken right hand. The injury occurred during Golden State’s 122-108 home loss to the Jazz on Monday night. Lee underwent an MRI exam Tuesday morning that revealed a nondisplaced fracture of the fourth metacarpal. Lee joins a long list of injured players on the depleted Warriors, who are 2-9 following five straight trips to the NBA Finals. Stephen Curry had surgery on his broken left hand, which he injured Oct. 30, and will need another procedure next month to have pins removed. He said Monday that he expects to be playing again come spring. The two-time MVP joins Klay Thompson, who is recovering from a July 2 surgery on a torn ACL in his left knee suffered during Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Thompson could miss the entire season. Kevon Looney, who is dealing with a nerve issue that has kept him out since a brief appearance in the season opener, is going through more extensive workouts but is still not ready to return, while guard Jacob Evans III is still dealing with a strained inner thigh muscle and also will miss Wednesday’s game. Kerr said he is likely still at least a couple of weeks from playing again.

Soccer

Berhalter’s position said to be safe

The sporting director of the US Soccer Federation says Gregg Berhalter’s job as men’s national team coach is safe despite some disappointing results. Berhalter was hired last December after the Americans failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. The US team lost to Mexico, 1-0, in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final in July, was beaten, 3-0, by El Tri in a September exhibition, and lost, 2-0, at Canada last month in the CONCACAF Nations League. The Americans are 9-5-2 this year. ‘‘When I evaluate Gregg and the coaching staff and what I've seen to date, I’m a pleased man, and an individual result is not going to change that. It’s just not,’’ sporting director Earnie Stewart said during a conference call with reporters Tuesday. Stewart, then the men’s national team general manager, made the recommendation to hire Berhalter, which was endorsed by the USSF board of directors. Stewart, who played in three World Cups for the US team, was promoted to sporting director in August, in charge of the men’s and women’s programs. To reach the first Nations League semifinals, the US team needs wins over Canada on Friday at Orlando, Fla., and against Cuba on Tuesday at George Town, Cayman Islands, and must overcome a goal difference of four against Canada. Berhalter has implemented a possession-oriented, play-from-the-back style that American players have at times had difficulty adjusting to. Qualifying for the 2022 World Cup starts in September. Berhalter, 46, is the first person to play on and coach the US national team. He coached Sweden’s Hammarby from 2012-13 and Columbus in Major League Soccer from 2014-18. His older brother, Jay, is chief commercial and strategy officer of the USSF and is thought to be a candidate to succeed CEO Dan Flynn, who retired in September.

Tennis

Thiem downs Djokovic to advance

Dominic Thiem became the first player to advance from the group stage at the ATP Finals in London after outlasting five-time champion Novak Djokovic, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 7-6 (7-5), in a seesaw crowd pleaser. That leaves Djokovic facing a winner-takes-all match against Roger Federer — in a highly anticipated rematch of this year’s epic Wimbledon final — to decide who will join Thiem in the semifinals. Federer beat Matteo Berrettini, 7-6 (7-2), 6-3, which means he and Djokovic both have 1-1 records before playing each other in their last round-robin match on Thursday. Thiem improved to 2-0 after beating Federer on Sunday, while Berrettini was eliminated after a second straight loss. On Wednesday, Rafael Nadal faces Daniil Medvedev in a rematch of this year’s US Open final, before defending champion Alexander Zverev plays Stefanos Tsitsipas . . . Dominika Cibulkova, 30, says she has retired. Cibulkova reached the 2014 Australian Open final and won the WTA Finals in 2016, but never won another tour-level title. Unusually short for a professional tennis player at 5 feet 3 inches, Cibulkova’s career-best ranking was No. 4, achieved in May 2017.

Olympics

Badminton federation in trouble

The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee placed the future of the country’s badminton federation in peril , launching the decertification process of USA Badminton after it failed to complete a host of measures needed to protect athletes from sexual abuse. A 2018 audit of USA Badminton showed it didn’t have proper policies in place for safe-sport training and background checks. A follow-up this year showed none of the fixes had been completed. USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland wrote an open letter to the badminton community outlining the decertification process for Anaheim, Calif.,-based USA Badminton. Hirshland said that the uncertainty brought about by potential decertification ‘‘is better than allowing the status quo to continue. The athletes deserve better and we simply must hold organizations accountable if they can’t meet our standards.’’ The USOPC moved to decertify USA Gymnastics last year, but that process was held up when USAG filed for bankruptcy.

Colleges

Colorado mascot Ralphie V to retire

The University of Colorado has announced that the school’s live buffalo mascot Ralphie V will retire. The Daily Camera reported that the announcement came Tuesday after the 13-year-old buffalo did not led the football team onto Folsom Field in the last two games. Officials say she will live on her ranch alongside a companion buffalo . . . Wake Forest receiver Sage Surratt will miss the rest of the season with an unspecified injury that will require surgery. The redshirt sophomore appeared to injure his shoulder in the second half of the Demon Deacons’ loss at Virginia Tech last week. Wake Forest (7-2) visits No. 3 Clemson (10-0) on Saturday.