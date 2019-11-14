Bogaerts tied Nomar Garciaparra for the most extra-base hits in a season by a Red Sox shortstop (85). Garciaparra did it in 1997 and 2002.

Xander Bogaerts finished fifth in American League MVP Award voting, the highest of his career. The Red Sox shortstop was 13th in 2013.

Bogaerts’s 117 RBIs were the most in a season by a Red Sox shortstop since Garciaparra had 120 in 2002.

Bogaerts was just the third shortstop in MLB history with at least a .300 batting average, 85 extra-base hits, and 115-plus RBIs. The others are Alex Rodriguez, in 1996 with the Mariners and 2001 and 2002 with the Texas, and Garciaparra.

Bogaerts finished behind the Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu, who pulled in 10 fourth-place votes to Bogaerts’s six.

Mookie Betts was eighth, Rafael Devers 12th, and J.D. Martinez was tied for 21st in AL voting.

