Hull, a freshman, had 220 yards on 24 carries (an average of 9.2 yards) in his first significant action this season. He had a total of 15 yards and eight carries (an average of 1.9 yards) before Saturday.

EVANSTON, Ill. — Evan Hull had four rushing touchdowns, Chris Bergin added an 85-yard touchdown return on a blocked field goal, and Northwestern snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 45-6 victory over UMass on Saturday.

Quarterback Randall West was 19 of 36 for 175 yards and Bilal Ally had 66 yards rushing on 16 carries for UMass (1-10), which has dropped five straight.

UMass led, 3-0, at the end of the first quarter and had a chance to expand the lead on the first play of the second quarter. However, Cooper Garcia’s 30-yard field goal attempt was blocked by Joe Gaziano and Bergin picked up the ball at the 15 and returned it 85 yards for the game-turning touchdown.

After Garcia connected on a 23-yard field goal, Hull had a 6-yard TD run for a 14-6 lead with 7:59 left in the first half. Less than three minutes later, Hull had a 38-yard TD run to cap a 95-yard drive to make it 21-6. Hull had three rushes on the series for a total of 90 yards.

Charlie Kuhbander hit a 31-yard field goal in the third — following an interception by Blake Gallagher — to make it 24-6.

Hull had a 46-yard TD early in the fourth for a 31-6 advantage and added a 31-yard TD a few minutes later to make it 38-6.

Northwestern’s final score was an 11-yard TD run by Raymond Niro after Hull left the game.