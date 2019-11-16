Sergiño Dest set up a goal in the second minute of his American competitive debut, Gyasi Zardes scored twice, and the United States overwhelmed Canada for a 4-1 CONCACAF Nations League victory in Orlando, Fla. A month after Canada embarrassed the Americans with a 2-0 victory for its first win over the Americans since 1985, Jordan Morris , Zardes, and Aaron Long scored as the US team built a 3-0 halftime lead. Steven Vitória cut Canada’s deficit in the 72nd minute and Zardes got his 12th international goal in the 89th, capping a victory that may lessen some of the criticism of US coach Gregg Berhalter and his play-from-the-back system. The US team (2-1) would finish ahead of Canada (3-1) to win the group and advance to the semifinals of the first CONCACAF Nations League if it beats Cuba (0-3) on Tuesday in a match moved to George Town, Cayman Islands, because of issues with the stadium lights in Havana. The Americans overtook the Canadians in goal difference, plus-eight to plus-six, and Canada has completed group play. Dest started at right back, an appearance that tied him to the American program. The 18-year-old defender has become a regular for Ajax this season and played in a pair of exhibitions for the United States in September. The son of a Surinamese-American father and Dutch mother, he played for the United States at the Under-17 and Under-20 World Cups but was recruited this fall by the Netherlands national team and skipped last month’s Nations League games while deliberating over his decision . . . Major League Soccer has terminated Portland Timbers forward Brian Fernandez’s contract. The 25-year old Argentine voluntarily entered the MLS Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program last month and missed the team’s lone playoff game. Fernandez joined the Timbers in May, and he went on to score 11 goals in 19 appearances. He was sidelined at the end of the season with what the team characterized as a stomach virus.

Dave Flint became the winningest coach in Northeastern women’s hockey history as the No. 4 Huskies beat visiting UNH (6-6-2, 5-5-1 HEAW), 5-1, in the opening game of the home-and-home series. Flint got his 211th win at Northeastern (9-1-0, 6-1-0), passing Don MacLeod (210) as winningest coach . . . Alexie Guay, Delaney Belinskas, and Cayla Barnes scored in the third period as the BC women’s hockey team (10-1-1, 9-1-1) defeated BU, 4-2, at Walter Brown Arena. Kristina Schuler scored both goals for the Terriers (7-4-1, 3-4-1) . . . R.J. Murphy and Casey Dornbach scored in the third period as the Harvard men’s hockey team (4-0-0, 4-0-0 ECAC) beat host Brown (2-3-2, 2-3-2), 4-1.

Advertisement

Seton Hall hit with probation

The NCAA has placed the men’s basketball program at Seton Hall on probation for three years, taken away a scholarship for the 2020-21 academic year, and limited recruiting in each of the next two seasons as part of a negotiated resolution of a transfer-tampering case started in 2016. Under terms of the agreement announced Friday, Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard was given a two-game suspension he has already served, and his former assistant and current St. Peter’s head coach Shaheen Holloway received a four-game suspension that has two games remaining. The case centers around current Seton Hall forward Taurean Thompson, who transferred from Syracuse to Seton Hall in August 2017. During the investigation, the NCAA learned Holloway had approximately 243 impermissible contacts with the prospect’s mother from Nov. 16, 2016, through Aug. 28, 2017, while the prospect was enrolled at his initial institution. Seton Hall, which is currently ranked No. 12 and dropped a 76-73 decision to No. 3 Michigan State on Thursday night, remains eligible for the NCAA Tournament . . . Notre Dame may fail to sell out its football stadium Saturday for the first time since 1973, ending a streak of 273 games. The last time Notre Dame officially played to a less-than-capacity crowd was on Thanksgiving 46 years ago against Air Force, a game rescheduled for television while most students were away. The school’s stadium seats 77,622, about six times more than the student body of 12,393. Nebraska has the longest sellout streak in the NCAA at 372 games. “Based on ticket sales through Wednesday, we do not anticipate sellouts for our games against Navy and Boston College [next week],” athletic director Jack Swarbrick said on Twitter. Notre Dame already had its first snowfall and the high Saturday is forecast to be 35 degrees . . . Authorities in Kentucky say former North Carolina State basketball player Anthony Grundy has died from stab wounds suffered as the result of a domestic dispute Thursday. Grundy, 40, played for the Wolfpack from 1998 to 2002. His 12-year professional career included a brief stint with the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA and teams in Europe and Asia.

Advertisement

Tennis

Zverev eliminates Nadal

Defending champion Alexander Zverev secured the last semifinal spot at the ATP Finals — eliminating Rafael Nadal in the process. Zverev beat already eliminated Daniil Medvedev, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4), at the O2 Arena in London to finish second behind Stefanos Tsitsipas in the group and set up a semifinal against Dominic Thiem. Earlier, Nadal stayed in contention by rallying to beat Tsitsipas, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 7-5, for his second win of the round-robin stage. But Zverev’s win left him, Nadal, and Tsitispas with identical 2-1 records — with the top-ranked Spaniard eliminated based on the tournament’s tiebreaker rules. Medvedev (0-3) had only pride to play for against Zverev and was broken in the opening game. Tsitsipas, 21, will face six-time champion Roger Federer, 38, in the first semifinal on Saturday. Tsitsipas had already secured a semifinal spot by winning his opening two matches but still pushed Nadal to the wire in a match that lasted nearly three hours. That effort could cost him against Federer, who needed only 1 hour, 13 minutes to beat Novak Djokovic in his final group-stage match on Thursday and spent Friday resting up.

Advertisement

Golf

Lee fumbles his shot at 59

Danny Lee was 10-under par through 13 holes at the Mayakoba Classic in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico, but had to settle for a 9-under 62 for a one-shot lead over Adam Long and Brendon Todd. Lee shot 29 on the front nine and started thinking about a sub-60 round when he birdied the par-5 13th hole. He then had a downhill birdie putt from 15 feet on the next hole. He ran that 3 feet by and missed it coming back. He finished with four pars. The tournament finally began after heavy rain washed out Thursday. The second round is scheduled for Saturday, and because of a smaller window of daylight, it will not finish until Monday . . . Zander Lombard shot a 7-under 65 to overtake fellow South African Louis Oosthuizen and take a two-shot lead after two rounds at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City, South Africa. Lombard, who has just one professional title and none on the European Tour, bogeyed the first but that was his only dropped shot of the day at Gary Player Country Club in Sun City. He collected five birdies and an eagle on the par-5 No. 10 to move to 11 under par and put himself in contention for his maiden tour title at his country’s most prestigious tournament. Oosthuizen led by three after a first-round 63 despite struggling with kidney stones. He couldn’t take that momentum into the second round. He made three birdies and three bogeys for a par 72 to slip two shots behind.

Advertisement

Miscellany

Suarez loses ride to Custer

Stewart-Haas Racing said it would replace Daniel Suarez in the Cup Series next year with Cole Custer, a 21-year-old prospect racing Saturday for the Xfinity championship on finale weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Suarez has now been fired twice in a year because his Cup team needed his seat to promote another driver. Joe Gibbs Racing released him last year because it had to clear space for driver Erik Jones. Tony Stewart made clear that Gene Haas controls the No. 41 team and the driver change was Haas’s choice, but he said the organization supported the move. SHR will also race for the Cup title Sunday with Kevin Harvick . . . Calgary Flames defenseman TJ Brodie is home from the hospital after falling to the ice and convulsing at practice. General manager Brad Treliving said Brodie was ‘‘feeling good’’ and neurological tests came back negative. Practice was halted Thursday when Brodie collapsed and was taken to a hospital. Brodie, 29, won’t travel with the Flames for their road game Saturday against the Coyotes.