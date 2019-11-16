Nick Robinson threw two second-half touchdown passes to Rory Starkey Jr. and Penn held Harvard without a first down on its final two possessions to secure a 24-20 Ivy League victory on Saturday.

In a series that began in 1881, Penn (5-4, 3-3) now has won four of its last five against Harvard. Since taking over in 2015, Penn coach Ray Priore is 4-1 in the series and has beaten Harvard three straight times at Cambridge.

After surrendering the lead, Harvard (4-5, 2-4) was forced into a three and out on its next possession, but the Crimson defense held and Harvard got the ball with 2:21 left at the Penn 40, but Devin Darrington was stopped at the line of scrimmage on fourth and 1 and Harvard turned the ball over on downs and Penn ran out the clock.