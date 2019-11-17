“This was so special,” said Hasselbeck, who has committed to play lacrosse at Boston College.

No player was more fleet of foot than Mallory Hasselbeck. The junior forward scored two goals and set up the other as host Rivers capped a 17-0-1 season with a 3-0 victory over Governor’s Academy Sunday afternoon in Weston for the program’s first New England prep title.

“This was for our seniors. Last season we came short [against Brooks], so we got it this year.”

One of those seniors is her older sister, Annabelle. The two are the daughters of former Xaverian/Boston College and 18-year NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, now an analyst for ESPN.

Rivers got on the scoreboard first when Hasselbeck snuck a slow rolling shot into the back of the net. The goal put Rivers in familiar position — the Red Wings never trailed in a game this season.

“Our team had never seen that kind of adversity playing down, so I think getting the first goal was crucial for our team,” said Rivers coach Janna Anctil, who also led the program to its first Independent School League title.

On a breakaway, Hasselbeck delivered a perfect pass to eighth grader Lauren Glaser (Marlborough), who tallied the Red Wings’ second goal midway through the second half. Then, Hasselbeck cemented the win with a score with just 1:10 remaining.

Boys’ soccer

Division Class A

Worcester Academy 2, Milton Academy 1 (SO) — Senior goalie Alex Wood sealed the shootout win and NEPSAC Class A title for the Hilltoppers with a diving save in penalty kicks at Loomis Chaffee.

Division Class C

Concord Academy 3, Holderness 2 — Brown University-bound senior Taha Kina netted the game’s final goal midway through the second half to break a 2-2 tie, and propel the Chameleons to the NEPSAC Class C title at Loomis Chaffee.

Girls’ soccer

Division Class A

BB&N 1, Miss Porter’s 0 — The Knights (17-2-1) shut out previously undefeated Miss Porter’s School (Farmington, Conn.) at Deerfield Academy to win the NEPSAC Class A title for the first time since 1996. The winning goal was scored by sophomore Meredith McDermott (Nashua, N.H.). In the latter stages of the first half, McDermott received the ball just inside the 18-yard box, settled it, and then fired a shot into the top left corner of the net for the game’s only goal.

Division Class B

Rivers 3, Pingree 2 — Senior Rylee Glennon scored the winner with 25 minutes to go in the game as the Red Wings secured the NEPSAC Class B championship at Deerfield Academy.