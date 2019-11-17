fb-pixel
1234F
PATRIOTS098017
EAGLES370010

At Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia Attendance: 69,796. Time: 3:18.

Net yards rushing
NE74
PHI81
Net yards passing
NE224
PHI174
Total net yards offense
NE298
PHI255
Time of possession
NE28:25
Phi31:35
NEPhi
First downsTotal1921
 Rushing45
 Passing1411
 Penalties15
ConversionsThird down5-163-13
 Fourth down0-00-1
 Red zone efficiency1-31-2
RushingAttempts2221
 Average gain3.43.9
PassingComp.-att.-int.27-48-020-40-0
 Avg. gain per pass play4.63.9
 Sacked-yards lost1-75-40
Total offensePlays, pass and rush7166
 Avg. gain per play4.23.9
Return yardsTotal6573
 Punt returns-yards3-232-13
 Kick returns-yards2-423-60
 Int. returns-yards0-00-0
PuntingNumber-average8-47.68-48.4
 Had blocked00
PenaltiesNo.-yards6-897-39
FumblesNo.-lost0-03-1

Scoring summary

FIRST QUARTER

Philadelphia 3, New England 0

Jake Elliott 42 yd FG. Drive: 4 plays, 51 yards, 1:22.

SECOND QUARTER

Philadelphia 10, New England 0

Dallas Goedert 5 yd pass from Carson Wentz (Jake Elliott kick). Drive: 16 plays, 95 yards, 9:33.

Philadelphia 10, New England 3

Nick Folk 35 yd FG. Drive: 13 plays, 59 yards, 3:59.

Philadelphia 10, New England 6

Nick Folk 22 yd FG. Drive: 11 plays, 44 yards, 3:20.

Philadelphia 10, New England 9

Nick Folk 39 yd FG. Drive: 4 plays, 1 yards, 0:42.

Advertisement

THIRD QUARTER

New England 17, Philadelphia 10

Phillip Dorsett II 15 yd pass from Julian Edelman (James White 2pt Rush). Drive: 10 plays, 84 yards, 4:11.

PATRIOTS STATISTICS

Rushing

Att.Yds.Avg.LgTD
Michel10333.3120
White5204.090
Burkhead5142.860
Sanu188.080
Brady1-1-1.0-10

Passing

Att.Com.Yds.TDInt.Lg
Brady47262160030
Edelman11151015

Pass receiving

Tar.No.Yds.Avg.LgTD
Edelman55310.6140
White4164.0120
Watson35217.3220
Dorsett II33311.0151
Harry3186.0110
Burkhead23417.0300
Michel2115.5120
Sanu242.030
LaCosse231.570
Meyers177.070

Punting

In
No.Avg.Lg20TB
Bailey847.65560

Punt returns

No.Avg.FCLgTD
Sanu37.71140

Kickoff returns

No.Avg.LgTD
Bolden221.0250

Tackles-assists-sacks

T.Brooks 7-0-0, Shelton 6-1-1, Van Noy 5-0-1, Simon 4-0-0, D.McCourty 4-0-0, Jackson 3-0-0, Winovich 2-0-0, Guy 2-1-0, J.McCourty 2-0-0, Jones 2-0-0, Gilmore 2-0-0, Hightower 1-0-1, Roberts 1-0-1, Butler 1-0-1, Wise Jr. 1-0-0, Harmon 1-0-0, Ebner 0-0-0, Bolden 0-0-0, Bethel 0-0-0, Bentley 0-0-0, Collins Sr. 0-0-0

EAGLES STATISTICS

Rushing

Att.Yds.Avg.LgTD
Sanders11383.570
Scott7263.7120
Wentz3175.780

Passing

Att.Com.Yds.TDInt.Lg
Wentz40202141029

Pass receiving

Tar.No.Yds.Avg.LgTD
Ertz99410.4250
Agholor44010.0190
Goedert33612.0211
Sanders294.550
Arcg-Whiteside12929.0290
Matthews166.060

Punting

In
No.Avg.Lg20TB
Johnston848.46121

Punt returns

No.Avg.FCLgTD
Scott26.5270

Kickoff returns

No.Avg.LgTD
Scott320.0260

Tackles-assists-sacks

Gerry 7-3-1, Jenkins 6-1-0, Maddox 5-2-0, Darby 5-0-0, Grugier-Hill 5-0-0, Ford 1-1-0, Mills 2-2-0, McLeod 3-0-0, James 0-0-0, Graham 2-0-0, Barnett 2-0-0, Riley 1-0-0, Cox 1-0-0, Curry 1-0-0, Jernigan 1-0-0, Wentz 0-0-0, Huggins 0-1-0, Rush 0-1-0, Edwards 0-1-0