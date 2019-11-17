|1
|2
|3
|4
|F
|PATRIOTS
|0
|9
|8
|0
|17
|EAGLES
|3
|7
|0
|0
|10
At Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia Attendance: 69,796. Time: 3:18.
|Net yards rushing
|NE
|74
|PHI
|81
|Net yards passing
|NE
|224
|PHI
|174
|Total net yards offense
|NE
|298
|PHI
|255
|Time of possession
|NE
|28:25
|Phi
|31:35
|NE
|Phi
|First downs
|Total
|19
|21
|Rushing
|4
|5
|Passing
|14
|11
|Penalties
|1
|5
|Conversions
|Third down
|5-16
|3-13
|Fourth down
|0-0
|0-1
|Red zone efficiency
|1-3
|1-2
|Rushing
|Attempts
|22
|21
|Average gain
|3.4
|3.9
|Passing
|Comp.-att.-int.
|27-48-0
|20-40-0
|Avg. gain per pass play
|4.6
|3.9
|Sacked-yards lost
|1-7
|5-40
|Total offense
|Plays, pass and rush
|71
|66
|Avg. gain per play
|4.2
|3.9
|Return yards
|Total
|65
|73
|Punt returns-yards
|3-23
|2-13
|Kick returns-yards
|2-42
|3-60
|Int. returns-yards
|0-0
|0-0
|Punting
|Number-average
|8-47.6
|8-48.4
|Had blocked
|0
|0
|Penalties
|No.-yards
|6-89
|7-39
|Fumbles
|No.-lost
|0-0
|3-1
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
Philadelphia 3, New England 0
Jake Elliott 42 yd FG. Drive: 4 plays, 51 yards, 1:22.
SECOND QUARTER
Philadelphia 10, New England 0
Dallas Goedert 5 yd pass from Carson Wentz (Jake Elliott kick). Drive: 16 plays, 95 yards, 9:33.
Philadelphia 10, New England 3
Nick Folk 35 yd FG. Drive: 13 plays, 59 yards, 3:59.
Philadelphia 10, New England 6
Nick Folk 22 yd FG. Drive: 11 plays, 44 yards, 3:20.
Philadelphia 10, New England 9
Nick Folk 39 yd FG. Drive: 4 plays, 1 yards, 0:42.
THIRD QUARTER
New England 17, Philadelphia 10
Phillip Dorsett II 15 yd pass from Julian Edelman (James White 2pt Rush). Drive: 10 plays, 84 yards, 4:11.
Rushing
|Att.
|Yds.
|Avg.
|Lg
|TD
|Michel
|10
|33
|3.3
|12
|0
|White
|5
|20
|4.0
|9
|0
|Burkhead
|5
|14
|2.8
|6
|0
|Sanu
|1
|8
|8.0
|8
|0
|Brady
|1
|-1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
Passing
|Att.
|Com.
|Yds.
|TD
|Int.
|Lg
|Brady
|47
|26
|216
|0
|0
|30
|Edelman
|1
|1
|15
|1
|0
|15
Pass receiving
|Tar.
|No.
|Yds.
|Avg.
|Lg
|TD
|Edelman
|5
|53
|10.6
|14
|0
|White
|4
|16
|4.0
|12
|0
|Watson
|3
|52
|17.3
|22
|0
|Dorsett II
|3
|33
|11.0
|15
|1
|Harry
|3
|18
|6.0
|11
|0
|Burkhead
|2
|34
|17.0
|30
|0
|Michel
|2
|11
|5.5
|12
|0
|Sanu
|2
|4
|2.0
|3
|0
|LaCosse
|2
|3
|1.5
|7
|0
|Meyers
|1
|7
|7.0
|7
|0
Punting
|In
|No.
|Avg.
|Lg
|20
|TB
|Bailey
|8
|47.6
|55
|6
|0
Punt returns
|No.
|Avg.
|FC
|Lg
|TD
|Sanu
|3
|7.7
|1
|14
|0
Kickoff returns
|No.
|Avg.
|Lg
|TD
|Bolden
|2
|21.0
|25
|0
Tackles-assists-sacks
T.Brooks 7-0-0, Shelton 6-1-1, Van Noy 5-0-1, Simon 4-0-0, D.McCourty 4-0-0, Jackson 3-0-0, Winovich 2-0-0, Guy 2-1-0, J.McCourty 2-0-0, Jones 2-0-0, Gilmore 2-0-0, Hightower 1-0-1, Roberts 1-0-1, Butler 1-0-1, Wise Jr. 1-0-0, Harmon 1-0-0, Ebner 0-0-0, Bolden 0-0-0, Bethel 0-0-0, Bentley 0-0-0, Collins Sr. 0-0-0
Rushing
|Att.
|Yds.
|Avg.
|Lg
|TD
|Sanders
|11
|38
|3.5
|7
|0
|Scott
|7
|26
|3.7
|12
|0
|Wentz
|3
|17
|5.7
|8
|0
Passing
|Att.
|Com.
|Yds.
|TD
|Int.
|Lg
|Wentz
|40
|20
|214
|1
|0
|29
Pass receiving
|Tar.
|No.
|Yds.
|Avg.
|Lg
|TD
|Ertz
|9
|94
|10.4
|25
|0
|Agholor
|4
|40
|10.0
|19
|0
|Goedert
|3
|36
|12.0
|21
|1
|Sanders
|2
|9
|4.5
|5
|0
|Arcg-Whiteside
|1
|29
|29.0
|29
|0
|Matthews
|1
|6
|6.0
|6
|0
Punting
|In
|No.
|Avg.
|Lg
|20
|TB
|Johnston
|8
|48.4
|61
|2
|1
Punt returns
|No.
|Avg.
|FC
|Lg
|TD
|Scott
|2
|6.5
|2
|7
|0
Kickoff returns
|No.
|Avg.
|Lg
|TD
|Scott
|3
|20.0
|26
|0
Tackles-assists-sacks
Gerry 7-3-1, Jenkins 6-1-0, Maddox 5-2-0, Darby 5-0-0, Grugier-Hill 5-0-0, Ford 1-1-0, Mills 2-2-0, McLeod 3-0-0, James 0-0-0, Graham 2-0-0, Barnett 2-0-0, Riley 1-0-0, Cox 1-0-0, Curry 1-0-0, Jernigan 1-0-0, Wentz 0-0-0, Huggins 0-1-0, Rush 0-1-0, Edwards 0-1-0