Saturday night game

At TD Garden, Boston

FIRST PERIOD

Penalty — Boston, Pastrnak (hooking) 8:03

Boston 1, Washington 0 — Coyle 4 (Heinen, McAvoy) 11:32

Boston 1, Washington 1 — Boyd 1 (Carlson, Leipsic) 14:27

Penalty — Washington, Gudas (holding) 19:21

SECOND PERIOD

Boston 2, Washington 1 — Pastrnak 17 (McAvoy, Krejci) 3:30

Penalty — Boston, Heinen (hooking) 4:42

Penalty — Washington, Holtby, served by Leipsic (tripping) 10:05

Penalty — Washington, Kuznetsov (cross check) 19:44

THIRD PERIOD

Penalty — Boston, Chara (roughing) 13:59

Penalty — Washington, Wilson (roughing) 13:59

Boston 2, Washington 2 — Oshie 10 (Kuznetsov, Backstrom) 19:01

OVERTIME

No scoring

No penalties

SHOOTOUT

Washington 2 (Oshie NG, Kuznetsov NG, Backstrom G, Ovechkin NG, Vrana G). Boston 1 (Coyle G, Pastrnak NG, Marchand NG, Krejci NG, Wagner NG)

SCORE BY PERIOD

Washington10103
Boston11002

SHOTS BY PERIOD

Washington181211344
Boston966223

Power plays — Washington 0 of 2; Boston 0 of 3.

Goalies — Washington, Holtby 10-1-3 (23 shots-21 saves). Boston, Halak 4-1-3 (44 shots-42 saves).

Referees — Peter MacDougall, Wes McCauley. Linesmen — Tony Sericolo, Bryan Pancich.

Attendance — 17,850 (17,565). Time — 2:36.