Saturday night game
At TD Garden, Boston
FIRST PERIOD
Penalty — Boston, Pastrnak (hooking) 8:03
Boston 1, Washington 0 — Coyle 4 (Heinen, McAvoy) 11:32
Boston 1, Washington 1 — Boyd 1 (Carlson, Leipsic) 14:27
Penalty — Washington, Gudas (holding) 19:21
SECOND PERIOD
Boston 2, Washington 1 — Pastrnak 17 (McAvoy, Krejci) 3:30
Penalty — Boston, Heinen (hooking) 4:42
Penalty — Washington, Holtby, served by Leipsic (tripping) 10:05
Penalty — Washington, Kuznetsov (cross check) 19:44
THIRD PERIOD
Penalty — Boston, Chara (roughing) 13:59
Penalty — Washington, Wilson (roughing) 13:59
Boston 2, Washington 2 — Oshie 10 (Kuznetsov, Backstrom) 19:01
OVERTIME
No scoring
No penalties
SHOOTOUT
Washington 2 (Oshie NG, Kuznetsov NG, Backstrom G, Ovechkin NG, Vrana G). Boston 1 (Coyle G, Pastrnak NG, Marchand NG, Krejci NG, Wagner NG)
SCORE BY PERIOD
|Washington
|1
|0
|1
|0
|—
|3
|Boston
|1
|1
|0
|0
|—
|2
SHOTS BY PERIOD
|Washington
|18
|12
|11
|3
|—
|44
|Boston
|9
|6
|6
|2
|—
|23
Power plays — Washington 0 of 2; Boston 0 of 3.
Goalies — Washington, Holtby 10-1-3 (23 shots-21 saves). Boston, Halak 4-1-3 (44 shots-42 saves).
Referees — Peter MacDougall, Wes McCauley. Linesmen — Tony Sericolo, Bryan Pancich.
Attendance — 17,850 (17,565). Time — 2:36.