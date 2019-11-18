Boston University men’s hockey head coach Albie O’Connell was suspended for one game, stemming from his behavior following Saturday’s 4-1 loss at Massachusetts. He will miss Friday’s home game against the University of Vermont. The suspension was handed down by Hockey East commissioner Joe Bertagna . “My postgame conduct on Saturday was regrettable and I will learn from this mistake.” O’Connell said in a statement. “I respect the decision of Commissioner Bertagna and I am certainly apologetic for my actions.” The Terriers were coming off perhaps their biggest win of the season, a 4-3 victory over No. 5 UMass Friday night at Agganis Arena. In the rematch Saturday night at UMass, the teams entered the third period tied, 1-1, before the Minutemen erupted for three goals in the final 10 minutes to avoid a sweep. “We have high standards regarding the conduct of our coaches, and when they are not met, it’s important to properly address the situation,” said BU athletic director Drew Marrochello . “We fully support Commissioner Bertagna’s decision.” . . . Boston University men’s soccer coach Neil Roberts announced his retirement after 40 years with the program. Roberts compiled a record of 367-218-93 with a combined 19 conference tournament and regular season titles in 35 seasons as Terriers head coach.

Alabama junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had successful surgery on his right hip in Houston, according to team surgeon Dr. Lyle Cain ,who described Tagovailoa’s prognosis as “excellent” and reiterated that he is expected to make a full recovery. The star QB of the fifth-ranked Crimson Tide, a potential top pick in April’s NFL draft, was injured while being dragged down by two defenders late in the first half of Saturday’s 38-7 win over Mississippi State . . . Brigham Young University extended the contract of football coach Kalani Sitake through the 2023 season, adding three years to the original deal Sitake signed after taking over the program in 2015. Sitake is 26-23 overall in his fourth season with the Cougars and has also led BYU to three bowl games. The Cougars (6-4), who face UMass on Saturday, accepted an invitation to this year’s Hawaii Bowl after beating Idaho State 42-10 on Saturday . . . Georiga coach Kirby Smart apologized for using an expletive after his team’s 21-14 victory over Auburn, which sent the No. 4 Bulldogs (9-1) to the Southeastern Conference championship game for the third year in a row. The comment came when Smart was asked what he told his players after they clinched another SEC East title. He replied, “I told them, ‘How ‘bout them [expletive] Dogs,’ that’s what I told them.”

Duke replaces Kentucky atop men’s poll

College basketball

Duke moved to No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll following Kentucky’s surprising loss to Evansville. The Blue Devils received 52 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel in the poll released Monday. No. 2 Louisville received eight first-place votes and No. 3 Michigan State, the preseason No. 1, had four. Kansas and North Carolina rounded out the top five, with No. 7 Virginia receiving the final first-place vote . . . UConn freshman guard James Bouknight was accepted into a probation program designed to leave him without a criminal record in connection with a Sept. 27 traffic accident . . . Notre Dame women’s basketball team fell out of the AP Top 25 for the first time since the end of the 2006-07 season, ending a streak of 234 consecutive weeks being ranked. It was the third longest active streak behind UConn (492) and Baylor (302). Muffet McGraw’s team lost at home to Tennessee and Michigan State this week, marking the first time since 2008 the Irish dropped consecutive game in South Bend, Ind. Oregon remained No. 1, receiving 27 of the 29 first-place votes, while Baylor was second, receiving the other two first-place votes, followed by Stanford, Connecticut and South Carolina.

NHL

Devils waive ex-BC goalie Schneider

The New Jersey Devils, tied for last in the Metro (7-8-4), made a move in net, recalling ex-Tampa stopper Louis Domingue from AHL Binghamton and waiving Cory Schneider, the proud son of Marblehead who played at Boston College. Schneider, 33, has dealt with hip issues in recent seasons, splitting time with Keith Kinkaid (now with Montreal) and MacKenzie Blackwood. The latter has taken the reins this year (7-4-3, 2.79 goals against average, .904 save percentage in 13 starts) while Schneider’s numbers have nose-dived: 0-4-1, 4.59, .852 in six outings. Schneider had a no-trade clause, two-plus seasons left on his contract, and carried a $6 million cap hit.

MATT PORTER

Canadiens Drouin, Byron out indefinitely

Montreal Canadiens forwards Jonathan Drouin and Paul Byron are scheduled for surgery and will be out indefinitely. Drouin injured a wrist and Byron a knee Friday during Montreal’s 5-2 victory at Washington. Coach Claude Julien said the team hopes to have a better idea in a few days on when they can return. Drouin was leveled by a hard check by Capitals star Alex Ovechkin in the second period, though the Canadiens say his injury came from an unrelated play in the third period. Byron limped to the locker room late in the game. He has one goal and three assists . . . The Buffalo Sabres declared forward Kyle Okposo out indefinitely after he was diagnosed with his fourth concussion in a little more than 2 ½ years. Okposo was hurt in a 4-2 win Saturday over the Ottawa Senators . . . .NHL commissioner Gary Bettman declined to elaborate during a panel discussion at a sports management conference in Toronto on the polarizing remarks and dismissal of 85-year-old commentator Don Cherry, saying the matter had been sufficiently covered.

Golf

Todd wins second consecutive PGA Tour event

Brendon Todd got up-and-down for par on the final hole Monday morning to close with a 3-under 68 and win the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, marking his second straight victory in a remarkable turnaround. Todd was tied with Vaughn Taylor when they were among 12 players who had to return to El Camaleon to complete the rain-delayed tournament. Todd holed an 18-foot birdie putt on the 15th hole and looked to stretch his lead to two shots until he missed a 3-foot par putt on the 16th. With no margin for error, he made par on the last two holes. Taylor had a 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole that stopped one turn short of falling. Taylor shot 68 and tied for second with Carlos Ortiz and Adam Long.

Miscellany

Twins’ prospect found dead in New Zealand

Minnesota Twins prospect Ryan Costello, a native of Wethersfield, Conn., was found dead in his New Zealand hotel room, days after joining his team in the Australian Baseball League. The 23-year-old third baseman died in his sleep, the Auckland Tuatara said. No cause was given. Concerns were raised when Costello failed to report for practice Monday, days ahead of Tuatara’s opener of the 2019-20 season. Charlie Hickey, who coached Costello at Central Connecticut State, said the third baseman “was a fun challenge to coach, because he had a lot of passion. Once you put that challenge in the right direction, he was going to become a very good player.” Hickey noted how Costello, who was picked in the 31st round of the 2017 draft by the Mariners and traded to the Twins in 2018, was on a trajectory for a promotion to the majors after ending last season at Double-A Pensacola. “You start to have expectations that that phone is going to ring,” Hickey said. “Unfortunately, it’s never going to ring.” . . . Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be the honorary starter for the 2020 Daytona 500, making him part of the pre-race ceremonies for the third consecutive year . . . Gary and Mary West, owners of Maximum Security, will appeal a federal judge’s dismissal of their lawsuit seeking to challenge the decision to disqualify their horse as winner of the Kentucky Derby . . . Slewgoodtobetrue, a 3-year-old filly, collapsed and died after a workout at Del Mar, a racetrack 20 miles north of San Diego, while another horse injured in a race on Nov. 10 has been euthanized, making it four horses that have died since the track’s fall meet began Nov. 6.