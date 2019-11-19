Suspended Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vázquez is facing additional charges stemming from an alleged illegal sexual relationship with an underage girl. Authorities in Westmoreland (Pa.) County filed 21 new charges against Vázquez, including 10 counts of child pornography and 10 counts of unlawful sexual contact with a minor. The 28-year-old already was facing charges including statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors . . . Pitcher Shun Yamaguchi , who led Japan’s Central League in wins, strikeouts and winning percentage this season, said he wants to move to Major League Baseball through the posting system. The 32-year-old righthander is the first player from the Yomiuri Giants to pursue a career in the majors through the posting system.

Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred hopes the investigation into sign stealing by the Houston Astros will be complete by next season and said he has authority to impose discipline beyond the loss of amateur draft picks. Oakland pitcher Mike Fiers said when he was with Houston in 2017, the Astros stole signs during home games by using a camera positioned in center field, The Athletic reported last week. ‘‘Any allegation that relates to a rule violation that could affect the outcome of a game or games is the most serious matter — it relates to the integrity of the sport,” Manfred said Tuesday ahead of an owners’ meeting. ‘‘People want the game played consistent with our rules and feel it’s important that we figure out exactly what happened here and take steps to make sure that it doesn’t happen in the future by imposing appropriate discipline.”

Hockey

Capitals’ Hathaway facing suspension for spitting

Garnet Hathaway was ejected for spitting on an opponent Monday night and now the Washington Capitals winger may have to swallow more punishment from the NHL. Hathaway was given a match penalty for spitting on Anaheim defenseman Erik Gudbranson in a brawl during the Capitals’ 5-2 victory. That carries with it an automatic suspension pending a review by the NHL, and it is likely the Capitals won’t have Hathaway in the lineup Wednesday night in New York against the Rangers. There is little precedent for Hathaway’s actions, other than the part of the rulebook that deems it worthy of an ejection and the league’s process of having its hockey operations department review each match penalty. Brad Marchand of the Bruins was warned during the playoffs last spring about licking opponents but was not suspended. Hathaway faces a hearing Wednesday.

Advertisement

Cherry won’t apologize for comment

Hockey commentator Don Cherry said the network that fired him ‘‘made it impossible’’ for him to address the comments that led to his dismissal. He said on his new podcast he was unwilling to accept Sportsnet’s conditions to have him return following his ‘‘Coach’s Corner’’ segment on ‘‘Hockey Night in Canada’’ Nov. 9. Cherry said ‘‘two little words just seemed to set everybody off.’’ The 85-year-old broadcaster made remarks many felt were critical of immigrants for not wearing Remembrance Day poppies. Cherry used the phrase “you people.” He contends he was not singling out minorities. Cherry says he was willing to explain the comment but not apologize. He was fired Nov. 11.

Advertisement

‘Midget’ designation to be replaced

The term “midget” is being dropped from youth divisions in Canadian hockey because the governing body aims to be more inclusive. Hockey Canada said it wanted to be sure it wasn’t “putting up barriers to keep people away from the sport.’’ The term “midget” has long been used in a variety of sports although it is considered derogatory by many. The issue generated attention a year ago when the parent of a young son with dwarfism noticed the term on a banner at a mall. Also dropped starting next season are the categories novice, peewee, bantam and atom. They will be replaced with age-based designators. The change was approved at Hockey Canada’s winter congress over the weekend. The International Ice Hockey Federation and USA Hockey already use age designators for their divisions.