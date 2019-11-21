But the message Gilmore kept returning to was one of respect, openness, and resilience. It’s central to Gilmore’s credo about how to stay on track for success even through the toughest times, and it also happened to resonate with the event’s co-sponsor, Gillette, and its ongoing “The Best Men Can Be” campaign.

Stephon Gilmore found himself in a barbershop chair on the Edgerley Family South Boston Boys & Girls Club stage earlier this week. With approximately 40 boys, young men, and a few young women hanging on his every word, the Patriots’ 29-year-old cornerback handled questions on whether or not he ever eats at Subway [yes] and how many interceptions he has [3].

Focusing on allowing boys and men to be more open and in touch with their emotions, rather than burying them and becoming more prone to more harmful forms of masculinity, the campaign strikes a chord with Gilmore.

The soft-spoken Gilmore, seen here in the New England locker room earlier this season, has let his play speak volumes. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

“There’s a lot of different versions” of men, said Gilmore after the talk, which concluded with a team of barbers offering free haircuts for the kids. “Some people are sensitive, some people are not. You’ve got to understand if you say something or act towards someone in some way, everybody’s different, and they’re going to take it in a different way. Try to not to do that, or teach people not to do that.”

Gilmore is employed in an industry about as traditionally “masculine” as it can get, with players encouraged to tackle hard, play hurt and be, at all times, tough. Yet NFL players struggle with more than physical injuries that limit them.

Gilmore said that he and his peers have begun to change their attitudes about seeking help with whatever emotional and mental struggles they are having.

The sport has recognized the need as well.

“They didn’t have it at the beginning of my career, but there are more resources” for counseling, said Gilmore, who was a frequent visitor to the Boys & Girls Club in his South Carolina hometown. “I think back maybe 10 years ago, it wasn’t talked about as much, people kind of ignored it. Now, people are talking about it more, and a lot of people are seeing improvement. For sure, guys use it, and it helps them a lot.”

Gilmore believes positive strides have been made in shifting out-of-date views on what men can do, believe, and express.

“A lot of people are more open about their situation, talking about it,” said Gilmore. “It’s allowed people to say, ‘Yeah, that’s me,’ or, ‘That’s my problem,’ or, ‘I should be better in this area.’ ”

The 90-second “We Believe” commercial that Gillette aired last January helped move forward a national conversation about #MeToo and bullying. Gilmore described the message as a “very powerful” one.

In his third year with the Patriots, Stephon Gilmore has established himself as a well-respected veteran. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

“You can be a great person, you can be a great man, and that can take you a long way, but it’s more than someone that has this or has that,” he said. “The ‘better person,’ that’s who people will remember more. I’d rather be a better person.”

