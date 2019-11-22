New York general manager Brian Cashman sent a letter to Ellsbury and his agent, Scott Boras , informing them the team converted his contract to a nonguaranteed deal, a person familiar with the decision told the Associated Press on Friday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not made any public statements.

The Yankees do not want to pay Jacoby Ellsbury the remaining $26 million due under his contract, contending he violated the deal by getting unauthorized medical treatment.

According to the person who spoke with the AP, the Yankees said he was treated by Dr. Viktor Bouquette of Progressive Medical Center in Atlanta without the team’s permission.

Ellsbury spent his first seven seasons with Boston and was in All-Star in 2011, and arrived in New York with a .284 career average, 104 homers, 512 RBIs and 343 steals for Boston.

Golf

Kim leads LPGA Tour Championship by two

Sei Young Kim hit her best shot on the final hole, leaving her a tap-in birdie for a 5-under-par 67 that kept her lead at two shots in the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Fla., and moved her one step closer to the richest prize in women’s golf. Caroline Masson holed a 40-foot birdie putt from off the 18th green for a 66 to get within one shot until Kim answered with a birdie. Kim was at 12-under 132. The winner gets $1.5 million . . . Tyler Duncan holed out from the eighth fairway for eagle and wound up with the best score on the PGA Tour, a 9-under-par 61 that staked him to a two-shot lead going into the weekend at the RSM Classic. He was at 14-under 128, two shots ahead of Sanderson Farms winner Sebastian Munoz (63), Rhein Gibson (64), and D.J. Trahan, whose 63 came on the Plantation Course.

Colleges

Sandusky resentenced to the same 30-60 years

Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky was resentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison, the same penalty as before, for sexually abusing children. Sandusky, 75, was sentenced by Judge Maureen Skerda at the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte, Pa. . . . No, 1-ranked North Carolina (22-0) scored five consecutive goals, including four from Erin Matson, to overcome a pair of goals from Boston College freshman Margo Carlin on the way to a 6-3 victory in the NCAA semifinals in Winston-Salem, N.C. Carlin scored her 19th and 20th goals of the season for No. 7 BC (15-8).

Under the new law, according to Jacklin Rhoads, a spokeswoman for Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a jury would not have the power to go below the minimum sentence.

The Superior Court opinion in February cited a US Supreme Court ruling that said any fact that increases the sentence for a given crime must be submitted to jurors and established beyond a reasonable doubt.

Sandusky was convicted of 45 counts of child sexual abuse in 2012 and sentenced to 30 to 60 years. Skerda’s new sentence was the same.

Miscellany

Nadal leads Spain into Davis Cup semifinals

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal both played singles and doubles, but only the Spaniard was able to lead his team into the last four at the Davis Cup Finals. Nadal guided Spain to a 2-1 comeback victory over Argentina, while Djokovic couldn’t prevent Serbia from being eliminated after a 2-1 loss to Russia . . . Sports Illustrated named Massachusetts native Ally Sentnor the recipient of its 2019 SportsKid of the Year award. The 15-year-old Thayer Academy sophomore has turned heads in the US national soccer team development program, scoring 16 goals in 21 appearances at the international level.

She also helped Thayer Academy to a NEPSAC Class B title as an eighth-grader. A Hanson native, Sentnor will be attending North Carolina in the fall of 2022 to play for the 21-time national champion Tar Heels.

. . . Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu dazzled a home crowd to lead after the men’s short program of the NHK Trophy in Sapporo, Japan. The final event of the Grand Prix Series provided a big surprise in the women’s short program when Olympic champion Alina Zagitova of Russia finished fourth after failing to complete a legitimate jump combination. Elena Kostornaia, a 16-year-old Russian, took the lead. Hanyu totaled 109.34 points in an expressive routine, but he insisted his skating was not his best and gave himself only “a passing grade.” He was followed by Kevin Aymoz of France (91.47) and Sergei Voronov of Russia (88.63) . . . The chances of the Russian flag flying at next year’s Olympics took a potentially lethal hit when anti-doping regulators recommended the country be declared noncompliant for tampering with data that was supposed to help bring the entire cheating episode to a close. The World Anti-Doping Agency announced its compliance and review committee delivered the recommendation to the agency’s executive committee, which will discuss it on Dec. 9. If the executive committee agrees to declare Russia’s anti-doping agency noncompliant, it will set in motion a process that could end with Russia being booted from the Tokyo Games . . . Sebastian Bourdais parted ways with Dale Coyne Racing and will move from IndyCar to sports cars in IMSA in 2020.