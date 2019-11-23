The highest-ranked American in the world at No. 3 began the back nine with three straight birdies, including a bunker shot she holed, and shot 31 on the back for a 66. Kim was at 16-under 200, and the two will be in the final group Sunday with Caroline Masson of Germany, who is four shots behind after a 70.

Kim led by as many as five shots with three birdies on the opening seven holes. She stopped converting birdie chances on the back nine of Tiburon Golf Club, and Korda made her move.

Sei Young Kim had only one birdie on the back nine and held on for a 4-under 68 and a one-shot lead over Nelly Korda, who made a charge going into the final round of the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Fla., with $1.5 million, the richest prize ever in women’s golf, on the line.

For so many others, an ideal day for scoring at Tiburon turned out a lost opportunity.

Brooke Henderson of Canada, who attracted the biggest gallery playing with Korda and with a horde of Canadians in Florida for the winter, had bogeys on three of the par 5s and never got anything going for a 71. She was six shots behind, as is Jin Young Ko

The LPGA player of the year tried to get back into the game with a 66. Ko needs a 65 to become only the second woman to finish with a sub-69 average score for the year.

PGA Tour — Brendon Todd made six birdies on the front nine and shot 8-under 62 in St. Simons Island, Ga., to take a two-shot lead into the final round of the RSM Classic as he goes for his third straight PGA Tour victory. (Dustin Johnson, in 2017, is the last to do that.) Todd was at 18-under 194, two shots ahead of Webb Simpson (63) and Sebastian Munoz (66).

European — Jon Rahm moved into a strong position to win the Race to Dubai title after a 6-under 66 in the third round of the season-ending World Tour Championship to tie the lead with Mike Lorenzo-Vera. They are 15 under par overall, two strokes ahead of Rory McIlroy (a Saturday-best 65) and four clear of Tommy Fleetwood (70) — another Race to Dubai contender.