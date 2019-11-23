Claire Tolliver and Alison Lu scored in the first half as the Williams women’s soccer team advanced to the NCAA Division 3 Elite Eight for the sixth straight year as the Ephs (11–5–3) beat Tufts, 2-1, in Grantham, Pa. Liz Reed scored in the first half for Tufts (14-4-2). Williams (11–5–3) will play No. 1 Messiah (21–1–1) on Sunday . . . Sophomore Zach Seigelstein scored 74 seconds into overtime to lift the Tufts men’s soccer team into the Elite 8 of the NCAA Division 3 tournament with a 2-1 victory over Washington and Lee (17-3-3) in Swarthmore, Pa. The Jumbos (17-2-2), the defending national champs, will play Connecticut College on Sunday after the Camels (13-3-3) defeated host Swarthmore (11-4-5), 1-0, on Steve Yeonas’s goal with 2:07 remaining in overtime . . . In women’s hockey, sophomore Ava Boutilier made 45 saves and added an assist as UNH (7-7-2) beat host Harvard (5-2-0), 3-1 . . . Savannah Norcross scored with 1:11 remaining in the third period to lift Boston College (11-3-1, 10-3-1 Hockey East) to a 2-1 road victory over UConn (8-5-1, 5-3-1) . . . Skylar Fontaine and Katy Knoll scored as Northeastern (12-2-1, 9-1-0 HE) won its seventh straight game by turning back visiting Maine (5-6-2, 3-5-1), 2-1 . . . Nara Elia scored with 1:06 remaining in overtime to lift BU (9-4-1, 4-4-1 HE) over host Vermont (5-4-5, 2-4-3).

Braxton Key scored 16 points and No. 7 Virginia (5-0) used its stifling defense to hand the UMass men’s basketball team its first loss of the season, 58-46, on Saturday in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament in Uncasville, Conn. Kihei Clark added 14 points and Jay Huff chipped in with 10 points and eight rebounds for the defending national champions, who limited the Minutemen to 15 baskets, 30 percent shooting, and 4 assists. Carl Pierre had 14 points and T.J. Weeks added 12 for UMass (5-1). The Minutemen will play St. John’s in Sunday’s third-place game, while the Cavaliers will play for the championship Sunday against Arizona State, which beat the Red Storm, 80-67 . . . Charlie Moore (24 points) hit a pair of clutch 3-pointers in the final 1:16 and Romeo Weems scored 17 points to lead visiting DePaul (6-0) past Boston College, 72-67, extending the Blue Demons’ best start in 33 years. Derryck Thornton had 16 points and Julian Rishwain 15 for the Eagles (4-2). Jaylen Butz and Paul Reed each scored 11 points for the Blue Demons, who are off to their best start since 1986-87 when they opened 16-0 . . . Bryce Aiken scored 32 points as visiting Harvard (4-2) overcame a hot start by Holy Cross to win, 82-74. Marlon Hargis posted career highs with 19 points and seven rebounds for the Crusaders (0-5), who led, 15-3, after six minutes and, 43-31, heading into halftime.

Basketball

NBA considers schedule changes

A person familiar with the negotiations says the NBA is working with the players’ union and its teams on a plan to shorten the regular season, possibly to 78 games, for the 2021-22 season. They also are considering a change to the playoff seeding and the addition of a midyear tournament for all 30 clubs. The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no update on the plan has been publicly offered by the league. The person added that the NBA intends to present the proposal to the league’s board of governors in April for discussion and possibly ratification. NBA broadcast partners ESPN and Turner Sports are also involved in the talks . . . Lakers guard Rajon Rondo was fined $35,000 by the NBA for making unsportsmanlike physical contact with Thunder guard Dennis Schroder, verbal abuse of a game official, and failing to leave the court in a timely manner Friday. Rondo was ejected after he kicked Schroder in the groin area in the fourth quarter of the visiting Lakers’ 130-127 win . . . Clippers guard Patrick Beverley was fined $5,000 by the NBA for violating the league’s anti-flopping rules for the second time, the latest infraction occurring Friday in the first quarter of the Clippers’ 122-119 home victory over the Rockets.

Skiing

Shiffrin sets all-time slalom mark

Coming off a record-setting season with 17 race wins, Mikaela Shiffrin didn’t need much time in the new campaign to reach yet another milestone. The 24-year-old American set the all-time World Cup record for most slalom wins by any skier Saturday, after earning her 41st career victory in the discipline at the season-opening slalom in Levi, Finland. Shiffrin beat the 32-year-old best mark from Ingemar Stenmark, who won 40 slaloms between 1974 and 1987. Shiffrin amassed her total in just seven years, having won her first race in December 2012. Shiffrin, the 2014 Olympic and four-time world champion, has held the women’s record since passing Marlies Raich’s tally of 35 slalom wins a year ago. On Saturday, Shiffrin came from behind to defeat Petra Vlhova, runner-up to the three-time champion in the overall standings last season.Vlhova, who won this race in 2017, led by 0.13 seconds after the opening run but skied out early in her final run and failed to finish, immediately after the American had posted the fastest run time by far. Wendy Holdener finished runner-up but trailed Shiffrin by 1.78 seconds. The win also gave Shiffrin an early lead in the overall standings going into the World Cup’s visit to Killington, Vt., next week. The races in Killington include a giant slalom Saturday and a slalom the following day.

Davis Cup

Canada, Spain to meet for crown

Vasek Pospisil and Denis Shapovalov trailed, 3-0, in the third-set tiebreaker before rallying to beat Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7-5), to lift Canada to its first Davis Cup final by beating Russia, 2-1, in Madrid. The Canadians, who have been competing in the Davis Cup since 1913, will meet host Spain in the final Sunday. Rublev put the Russians ahead defeating Pospisil, 6-4, 6-4, in the first singles, and Shapovalov evened the tie by downing Khachanov, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. In the second semifinal, Rafael Nadal won his singles and doubles in leading Spain, the five-time champs, to a 2-1 comeback win. Nadal and Feliciano López defeated Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski, 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (10-8), in the decisive doubles to secure Spain its first final since 2012 . . . The International Tennis Federation gave France and Serbia wild-card entries for the 2020 Davis Cup. They will join the four semifinalists from this year’s inaugural revamp: Britain, Canada, Russia, and Spain. The new-look 18-team event — reduced to one week in one city — will hold its qualifying draw Sunday.

Miscellany

Rudolph fined for his part in melee

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph didn’t escape the brawl with the Browns unpunished. Rudolph was fined $50,000 by the NFL for his involvement in the melee that began when Browns defensive end Myles Garrett pulled off the quarterback’s helmet and hit him over the head with it. Rudolph avoided suspension for his actions — he tried to pull off Garrett’s helmet and charged him — but was one of 33 players fined by the league for their involvement. The league penalized 29 players $3,507 apiece for “entering the fight area.” In all, the league handed out more than $700,000 for discipline stemming from the ugly final seconds of Cleveland’s 21-7 win over Pittsburgh last week. There was another $77,206 assessed for personal fouls earlier in the game . . . The New York Jets signed tight end Ryan Griffin to a multiyear contract extension, rewarding one of the team’s few bright spots on offense this season. The 29-year-old Griffin was a sixth-round draft pick of Houston in 2013 out of UConn and played six seasons for the Texans before being released in May. Griffin has 25 receptions for 269 yards and a career-high four TDs while becoming a reliable target for Sam Darnold. The Jets didn’t announce terms of the deal Saturday night, but NFL Network reported it is for three years and worth up to $10.8 million, with $4 million guaranteed. He had five catches for 109 yards — the first 100-yard game of his seven-season career — and a touchdown last Sunday at Washington. The 16-yard score went viral on social media after he celebrated by pretending the ball was stuck to his right hand before “prying” it free with his foot . . . Pioneering marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge and US hurdler Dalilah Muhammad were named the world athletes of the year in track and field. Kipchoge, who won the London Marathon in April, became the first man to run a marathon distance in under 2 hours. Muhammad won world championship 400-meter hurdles in world-record time (52.16 seconds). She earlier broke the record in July at the US championships . . . Dmitry Shlyakhtin, the president of the Russian track and field federation, resigned two days after he was accused of obstructing an anti-doping investigation involving fake medical documents. Eight months before the Olympics in Tokyo, Russia is facing a double threat on doping-linked charges, including another case centered on alleged tampering with lab data provided to the World Anti-Doping Agency . . . Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick had shoulder surgery and is expected to be fully recovered by the start of spring training. General manager Jeff Luhnow said Reddick, 32, had an arthroscopic procedure on his left shoulder AC joint on Friday . . . The Cubs acquired pitcher Jharel Cotton from the Athletics for $100,000. The 27-year-old righthander missed the 2018 season because of an elbow injury during spring training that required Tommy John surgery; Cotton was designated for assignment by Oakland on Wednesday. Cotton was drafted by the Dodgers in the 20th round in 2012. He was acquired by Oakland at the 2016 trade deadline in a five-player deal that sent Rich Hill and Reddick to the Dodgers.