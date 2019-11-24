The teams play their return meeting in Pittsburgh next Sunday. The Steelers (6-5) lead a four-team logjam with Oakland, Indianapolis, and Tennessee, and hold the AFC’s last wild-card spot.

The lopsided win, Cleveland’s third straight in a season where their 5-6 record is far below heady preseason expectations, capped an emotionally complicated week for the Browns in the aftermath of Garrett being banned by the NFL for pulling off Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph ’s helmet and hitting him over the head with it on Nov. 14.

In their first game since losing star defensive end Myles Garrett to a season-ending suspension, the Cleveland Browns had zero trouble with the distractions, routing Miami, 41-24.

Advertisement

“We played good complementary football all day,” Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said. “At the end of the day, there was nothing else going on. We have to focus on what we have to do on an everyday basis. Our guys did a good job of staying focused during the course of the week, and I had no doubt they would.”

Garrett’s appeal was denied this week in New York, where he told the league Rudolph used a racial slur, something the league said it didn’t find any evidence of.

“It’s totally untrue and I couldn’t believe it, and I couldn’t believe he would go that route after the fact, but it is what it is,” Rudolph told reporters in Cincinnati on Sunday, where he was benched due to ineffectiveness. “I think I’ve moved on.”

Browns owner Dee Haslam showed her support for Garrett by wearing a knit cap on the sideline during pregame warmups bearing his No. 95.

“It was only a controversy in the media, not in our locker room,” said defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson, who had two sacks. “Next man up. I was proud of the D-line and proud of the whole team for coming out there and doing what we’re supposed to do.”

Advertisement

Kareem Hunt, playing in his third game with the Browns following the eight-game suspension that ended his time with Kansas City, scored on a 6-yard run in the second quarter for his first Browns touchdown.

Norman takes a seat

Josh Norman, the second-highest-paid cornerback in the NFL, was benched by Washington in favor of Fabian Moreau during its 19-16 win over Detroit, the team reversing course from an earlier decision, as reported by the Washington Post, that Norman would be inactive.

‘‘He’s been playing through some injuries this year, and at times we’d like to have some plays back for him,’’ said interim Redskins coach Bill Callahan; Norman’s been on the team’s injury report its last eight games, the last two weeks with a hamstring injury. ‘‘But I think overall Josh is a competitor that I really respect and I love, and he’s an integral part of our football team, and today was really his decision when he came to the stadium as to whether or not he wanted to be activated or inactive because has been battling through a lot of things.’’

Norman’s only snaps Sunday came on special teams. He is in the fourth year of a five-year, $75 million deal that expires after the 2020 season, with a $15.5 million salary cap hit next season.

The Post report declared “Sunday’s actions seem to be the beginning of the end of Norman’s time in Washington,” noting he entered the game ranked 106th among cornerbacks by Pro Football Focus.

Advertisement

Gore gets to No. 3

■ With 65 yards rushing in Buffalo’s 20-3 win over Denver, 36-year-old Frank Gore moved ahead of boyhood idol Barry Sanders and into third on the NFL list with 15,289 career yards rushing.

The milestone led to the Bills issuing a video featuring congratulatory messages from Sanders, all-time rushing leader Emmitt Smith — his 18,355 yards and Walter Payton’s 16,726 remain tops — several of Gore’s former teammates, and his son, Frank Gore Jr.

“I’ve been doubted my whole career, not just the NFL,” said Gore, who also passed Marshall Faulk for fourth place with 19,155 yards from scrimmage. “I’m still having fun. Still making plays, still helping a team win games. I’m blessed.”

■ Kickers missed six more extra points before Sunday night’s game in San Francisco, including three by Tampa Bay’s Matt Gay — one was blocked — and two by Carolina’s Joey Slye, who also missed a 28-yard field goal in a 3-point loss. That makes 54 missed PATs with five full weeks left in the regular season, just 18 off the average (72) from 2015–18, the four prior regular seasons since the try was moved back to 33 yards.

■ With four catches for 50 yards, Tampa wideout Mike Evans reached 1,043 for the season, and joined Randy Moss as the only players to begin their careers with six straight 1,000-yard seasons.

■ Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins missed the final snap of his first NFL win, 19-16 over Detroit, because he was taking a selfie with a fan in the first row. Backup Case Keenum executed the kneel down instead, with Haskins declaring “I’ll get it next time.”