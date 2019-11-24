Right tackle Marcus Cannon, who had an allergy flare up and missed practice Friday, is active but did not take the field for pregame warmups, opening up the possibility that Marshall Newhouse slides into his spot. #Patriots

4:04 p.m.: A few miscellaneous notes: Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are on the mic for Fox this afternoon. New England is 3-1 since the start of the 2017 season with them in the booth. And Scott Novak will serve as referee. The longtime side judge is in his first season as a ref--this will be the first-ever New England game as lead official.

3:59 p.m.:

Patriots have Isaiah Wynn back at LT in warmups, but Marshall Newhouse is at RT. No sign of Marcus Cannon, who missed Friday's practice with an illness — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) November 24, 2019

3:45 p.m.: Latest weather updates have temps between the low 40s and high 30s, with a fairly steady chance of rain for the next few hours. The Patriots are a pretty good all-weather team, but these sorts of conditions will test even the most mentally tough group, and make ball security even more important than usual.

3:40 p.m.: With the weather, this could get interesting:

Rex Burkhead, Jakobi Meyers and N'Keal Harry are fielding punts during warmups. With Gunner Olszewski now on IR and Mohamed Sanu not playing, the Patriots need a new punt returner.



James White, Brandon Bolden and Sony Michel are fielding kickoffs. — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) November 24, 2019

3:35 p.m.: From a gambling perspective, this one opened at 6.5, and has vacillated between 6 and 7 over the course of the week. Every time I start to think the Cowboys are a team that should be truly feared, I remember they lost to the Jets. I mean, New England is scratching the bottom of the depth chart when it comes to the wide receiver position, but Dallas is just not that dependable a team, especially away from home against a plus-.500 team. I could see a narrow cover on the part of the Patriots. I also wonder about these totals:

Cowboys vs Patriots Nuggets:



Patriots are 20-0 SU in their last 20 games at home. (Avg winning margin: 16.6)



Patriots still haven’t allowed a red zone touchdown at home



Cowboys are 0-4 SU and ATS in their last four games on the road vs teams with winning records — Joe Osborne (@JTFOz) November 20, 2019

3:30 p.m.:

Patriots OL should get a boost with Isaiah Wynn back at LT. And J.C. Jackson will have an expanded role on defense with Jason McCourty out. Also think this will be a big day for Jonathan Jones, who should be covering Randall Cobb — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) November 24, 2019

3:04 p.m.:

Tom Brady’s weapons vs. Cowboys:



WR: Edelman, Meyers, Harry



RB: Michel, White, Burkhead, Bolden



TE: Watson, LaCosse



Pretty, pretty thin — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) November 24, 2019

3:03 p.m.: Not a great week if you are a Patriots’ receiver. Here are this week’s inactives for New England -- Phillip Dorsett, Mohamed Sanu, Jason McCourty, Korey Cunningham, Damien Harris, Ryan Izzo, and Cody Kessler.

So the Patriots are down to Julian Edelman, Jakobi Myers, N’Keal Harry and Matthew Slater at wide receiver. (Is this the week we get the Annual Matthew Slater Deep Ball Attempt? We shall see.) The other mildly surprising thing is Jason McCourty being sidelined. The Patriots have plenty of secondary depth, but still, he’s a key part of the defense. The other inactives? None of them are a surprise, quite frankly.

2:50 p.m.: Welcome back to football everyone! We’ve got what promises to be one of the more compelling games of the year Sunday afternoon as the Patriots host the Cowboys at Gillette Stadium. Weather is expected to be a mess, with rain all afternoon and temperatures in the 30s and 40s. We’ll get you all the updates throughout the day, with the inactive analysis coming up just before the top of the hour. We’ll also deliver the latest betting lines, a pregame reading list, any breaking news from Foxborough and much more leading up to kickoff. Keep it here.

