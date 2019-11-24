■ Rebounding: Marvin Bagley III 10.0, Richaun Holmes 8.5, Nemanja Bjelica 6.3.

■ Assists: Fox 7.0, Bogdan Bogdanovic 4.7, Cory Joseph 3.7.

■ Head to head: This is the second of two meetings. The Kings beat the Celtics, 100-99, in Sacramento Nov. 17.

■ Miscellany: Both Fox and Bagley are injured and won’t play . . . Sacramento beat the Wizards on Sunday night in Washington, 113-106 . . . The Kings rank 27th in points per game with 105.