■ When, where: Monday, 7:30 p.m., at TD Garden, Boston.
■ TV, radio: NBCSN, WBZ-FM (98.5).
■ Scoring: Buddy Hield 19.1, De’Aaron Fox 18.2, Harrison Barnes 15.2.
■ Rebounding: Marvin Bagley III 10.0, Richaun Holmes 8.5, Nemanja Bjelica 6.3.
■ Assists: Fox 7.0, Bogdan Bogdanovic 4.7, Cory Joseph 3.7.
■ Head to head: This is the second of two meetings. The Kings beat the Celtics, 100-99, in Sacramento Nov. 17.
■ Miscellany: Both Fox and Bagley are injured and won’t play . . . Sacramento beat the Wizards on Sunday night in Washington, 113-106 . . . The Kings rank 27th in points per game with 105.