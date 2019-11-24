The University of Massachusetts men’s basketball team found no consolation in its 78-63 loss to St. John’s Sunday in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off consolation game at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn. David Caraher scored 17 points to lead St. John’s (5-2), which trailed at the half, 53-48, for the first time this season but dominated the last 11 minutes of play to avoid losing to its second mid-major school of the season. T.J. Weeeks led UMass (5-2) with 19 points, Tre Mitchell added 14 and Keon Clergeot chipped in with 11. The Minutemen committed a season-high 17 turnovers, which St. John’s converted into 23 points . . . Former Duke standout Shane Battier headlined the Class of 2019 inductees to the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame. He was joined by the late Utah coach Rick Majerus , who passed away in 2012, former Arizona coach Lute Olson , former Valparaiso coach Homer Drew , in addition to former Indiana star Calbert Cheaney , UNLV star Larry Johnson , Providence College great Ernie DiGregorio , Stanford standout Todd Lichti and former Purdue great Terry Dischinger . . . In women’s basketball, Crystal Dangerfield scored 23 points and Christyn Williams added 20 to lead fourth-ranked UConn over host Ohio State, 73-62. Megan Walker added 19 for the Huskies (5-0).

College football

The Holy Cross football team, which clinched the Patriot League title with a 7-5 overall record, earned its second ever automatic postseason berth in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs and will face host Monmouth (10-2), champions of the Big South, at noon on Saturday in West Long Branch, N.J. The winner of that game will advance to a second-round matchup at 1 p.m. at second-seeded James Madison on Dec. 7

Rutgers, Schiano fail to agree

Greg Schiano won’t be returning to Rutgers because the school and its former football coach were unable to come to an agreement on a deal, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. Schiano, who spent 11 seasons at Rutgers before leaving for the NFL in 2012, was offered an eight-year, $32 million contract, with $25 million guaranteed, along with $7.5 million to spend on coaches and football operations staff. The two sides could not agree on what investments into facilities and infrastructure were needed for Rutgers to be able to compete in the Big Ten, the person said. Former Tennessee coach Butch Jones, currently at Alabama, has reportedly interviewed for the job. Former Michigan and UCLA assistant Jedd Fisch, who is an assistant with the Los Angeles Rams, and former Arkansas and Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema, now an assistant with the Patriots, have also drawn interest . . . No. 2 Ohio State, coming off a 28-17 victory over No. 9 Penn State, gained some ground on No. 1 LSU in The Associated Press Top 25 college football poll and Oregon dropped out of the top 10 after being upset by Arizona State. The Tigers remained No. 1 for the fifth straight week, receiving 50 first-places votes. The Buckeyes got nine first-place votes, up from five last week. No. 3 Clemson received three first-place votes. No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 Alabama also held their spots. Penn State dropped two spots to No. 11 while Oregon fell eight spots to No. 14 after losing at Arizona State, 31-28. That allowed Utah to move up a spot to No. 6 and Oklahoma to No. 7. Florida, Minnesota and Michigan round out the top 10.

Boxing

Wilder stops Ortiz in 7th

Deontay Wilder landed a vicious right hand to stop Luis Ortiz at 2:51 of the seventh round Saturday night in Las Vegas to retain his heavyweight title and set up a lucrative rematch with Tyson Fury in February. Wilder’s punch came out of nowhere in a fight he had done little in up until that time. It landed flush on the face of Ortiz, who crumpled to the canvas and was unable to get up at the count of 10. The sudden ending came after a lackluster first six rounds for Wilder (42-0-1, 41 knockouts). But the devastating power that has gotten him knockouts in all but two of his fights came through again. The fight was a rematch of a bout last year when Wilder stopped Ortiz in the 10th round.

Tennis

Nadal leads Spain to Davis Cup

Rafael Nadal gave all he had on the Caja Mágica center court in Madrid. The top-ranked Spanish star even admitted he risked getting injured by playing eight matches — five singles, three doubles — in six days at the Davis Cup Finals, the new World Cup of tennis Nadal won all of them, leading Spain to its sixth Davis Cup title after a 2-0 win over first-time finalist Canada on Sunday. But in Nadal’s view, the only hero for Spain was grieving 31-year-old teammate Roberto Bautista Agut, who sent Spain on its way to victory by winning the first singles match on Sunday, three days after the death of his father. “I’ve won the eight matches but the person who was vital in this Davis Cup was Roberto,” Nadal said. “I don’t know how to explain it. It will be an example for the rest of my life . . . It was something incredible.”

Miscellany

Blues’ Bortuzzo banned 4 games

St. Louis Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo drew a four-game suspension for which he will also forfeit $67,073 in salary as a repeat offender, according to terms of the collective bargaining agreement. The NHL disciplined Bortuzzo after he cross-checked Predators forward Viktor Arvidsson during the first period of Nashville’s 4-2 victory over St. Louis on Saturday. The Predators said Sunday Arvidsson will miss four to six weeks with a lower-body injury. . . . The Atlanta Braves filled another hole by agreeing to a $16 million, two-year contract with catcher Travis d’Arnaud. The 30-year-old d’Arnaud spent most of last season in Tampa Bay, where he rekindled his career by hitting .263 with 16 homers in 92 games. D’Arnaud was cut by the New York Mets after appearing in just four games, and he got only one at-bat with the Los Angeles Dodgers before he was sent to the Rays. He took over the catching job in Tampa Bay and helped the Rays capture an AL wild-card berth . . . The Tufts University men’s soccer team defeated Connecticut College, 3-1, in the NCAA Div. 3 Elite 8 in Swarthmore, Pa., to earn a return trip to the Final Four in Greensboro, N.C., where the Jumbos (18-2-2) will face Calvin College (23-3-1) on Dec. 6 . . . Andrew Harris ran for 134 yards and a touchdown and caught a scoring pass to help the Winnipeg Blue Bombers win their first Grey Cup title since 1990 in a 33-12 victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Harris, a 32-year-old Winnipeg native, is the first Canadian to be selected Grey Cup MVP since Russ Jackson of the Ottawa Rough Riders in 1969. The Blue Bombers won their 10th Canadian Football League title.