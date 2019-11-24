WESTERN CONFERENCE
|PACIFIC
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Streak
|Home
|Conf.
|LA Lakers
|14
|2
|.875
|—
|W 7
|8-1
|10-1
|*LA Clippers
|11
|5
|.688
|3
|W 4
|10-1
|7-4
|*Phoenix
|8
|7
|.533
|5½
|W 1
|5-5
|5-5
|Sacramento
|7
|8
|.467
|6½
|W 1
|4-3
|3-5
|Golden State
|3
|14
|.176
|11½
|L 2
|1-6
|3-12
|SOUTHWEST
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Streak
|Home
|Conf.
|Dallas
|11
|5
|.688
|—
|W 5
|6-3
|6-2
|Houston
|11
|6
|.647
|½
|L 3
|6-2
|8-3
|*New Orleans
|6
|10
|.375
|5
|L 1
|4-4
|5-6
|San Antonio
|6
|11
|.353
|5½
|W 1
|4-4
|3-6
|Memphis
|5
|10
|.333
|5½
|L 3
|3-7
|3-7
|NORTHWEST
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Streak
|Home
|Conf.
|*Denver
|11
|3
|.786
|—
|W 4
|6-2
|6-2
|Utah
|11
|5
|.688
|1
|W 3
|8-1
|8-5
|Minnesota
|8
|8
|.500
|4
|L 2
|3-6
|3-5
|Oklahoma City
|5
|10
|.333
|6½
|L 3
|5-4
|3-7
|Portland
|5
|12
|.294
|7½
|L 4
|1-4
|4-7
* — Not including late game
SUNDAY’S RESULTS
|Dallas 137at Houston 123
|Phoenixat Denver
|Brooklyn 103at New York 101
|New Orleansat LA Clippers
|Sacramento 113at Wash. 106
MONDAY’S GAMES
|Sacramento at BOSTON7:30
|Minnesota at Atlanta7:30
|Brooklyn at Cleveland7
|Portland at Chicago8
|Orlando at Detroit7
|Utah at Milwaukee8
|Memphis at Indiana7
|LA Lakers at San Antonio8:30
|Philadelphia at Toronto7:30
|Okla. City at Golden St.10:30
|Charlotte at Miami7:30
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
|Phoenix 100at Minnesota 98
|Toronto 119at Atlanta 116
|At Indiana 111Orlando 106
|At Cleveland 110Portland 104
|Chicago 116at Charlotte 115
|LA Lakers 109at Memphis 108
|At Philadelphia 113Miami 86
|At Milwaukee 104Detroit 90
|San Antonio 111at New York 104
|At Utah 128New Orleans 120