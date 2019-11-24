fb-pixel
NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

ATLANTICWLPct.GBStreakHomeConf.
BOSTON114.733L 25-07-1
Toronto114.733W 36-06-2
Philadelphia115.688½W 47-08-1
Brooklyn88.500W 35-34-3
New York413.2358L 33-62-10
CENTRALWLPct.GBStreakHomeConf.
Milwaukee133.813W 75-18-2
Indiana96.600W 26-28-5
Chicago611.353W 13-65-9
Cleveland511.3138W 13-44-9
Detroit511.3138L 14-35-10
SOUTHEASTWLPct.GBStreakHomeConf.
Miami114.733L 16-07-1
Orlando69.4005L 26-34-6
Washington59.357L 13-42-4
Charlotte611.3536L 43-54-6
Atlanta412.250L 62-62-7

WESTERN CONFERENCE

PACIFICWLPct.GBStreakHomeConf.
LA Lakers142.875W 78-110-1
*LA Clippers115.6883W 410-17-4
*Phoenix87.533W 15-55-5
Sacramento78.467W 14-33-5
Golden State314.17611½L 21-63-12
SOUTHWESTWLPct.GBStreakHomeConf.
Dallas115.688W 56-36-2
Houston116.647½L 36-28-3
*New Orleans610.3755L 14-45-6
San Antonio611.353W 14-43-6
Memphis510.333L 33-73-7
NORTHWESTWLPct.GBStreakHomeConf.
*Denver113.786W 46-26-2
Utah115.6881W 38-18-5
Minnesota88.5004L 23-63-5
Oklahoma City510.333L 35-43-7
Portland512.294L 41-44-7

* — Not including late game

SUNDAY’S RESULTS

Dallas 137at Houston 123Phoenixat Denver
Brooklyn 103at New York 101New Orleansat LA Clippers
Sacramento 113at Wash. 106

MONDAY’S GAMES

Sacramento at BOSTON7:30Minnesota at Atlanta7:30
Brooklyn at Cleveland7Portland at Chicago8
Orlando at Detroit7Utah at Milwaukee8
Memphis at Indiana7LA Lakers at San Antonio8:30
Philadelphia at Toronto7:30Okla. City at Golden St.10:30
Charlotte at Miami7:30

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Phoenix 100at Minnesota 98Toronto 119at Atlanta 116
At Indiana 111Orlando 106At Cleveland 110Portland 104
Chicago 116at Charlotte 115LA Lakers 109at Memphis 108
At Philadelphia 113Miami 86At Milwaukee 104Detroit 90
San Antonio 111at New York 104At Utah 128New Orleans 120