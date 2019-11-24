fb-pixel
NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

ATLANTICGPWLOLPts.ROWGFGA
BOSTON23153535158360
Florida2412752998889
Montreal2311752798075
Toronto251110426108185
Buffalo23119325106768
Tampa Bay20117224107566
Ottawa231111123116571
*Detroit2571531775996
METROPOLITANGPWLOLPts.ROWGFGA
Washington25164537139175
NY Islanders21163234146851
*Carolina23148129138168
Pittsburgh23127428117860
Philadelphia2311752787071
NY Rangers21109222107176
Columbus229942295873
New Jersey2281042075779

WESTERN CONFERENCE

CENTRALGPWLOLPts.ROWGFGA
St. Louis24145533147266
Dallas24148230136857
Winnipeg24149129126873
Colorado23138228138169
Nashville22109323107876
Chicago239952396669
Minnesota2391132196477
PACIFICGPWLOLPts.ROWGFGA
*Edmonton25157333148170
*Arizona24148230116854
Vancouver2412842897869
Vegas25111042697573
San Jose241211125106980
Calgary26111232586580
Anaheim241011323106575
Los Angeles2391311996079

* — Not including late game; ROW — Regulation plus overtime wins

SUNDAY’S RESULTS

Buffalo 5at Florida 2Edmontonat Arizona
Carolinaat Detroit

MONDAY’S GAMES

Buffalo at Tampa Bay7St. Louis at Nashville8
Minnesota at NY Rangers7Vegas at Dallas8:30
Vancouver at Philadelphia7NY Islanders at Anaheim10
Calgary at Pittsburgh7San Jose at Los Angeles10:30
Ottawa at Columbus7

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

At BOSTON 5Minnesota 4 (OT)At New Jersey 5Detroit 1
Vancouver 2at Wash. 1 (SO)At Tampa Bay 6Anaheim 2
Calgary 3at Philadelphia 2 (SO)NY Rangers 6at Montreal 5
Arizona 3at Los Angeles 2Nashville 4at St. Louis 2
Toronto 5at Colorado 3At Dallas 2Chicago 1 (SO)
At Winnipeg 4Columbus 3Edmonton 4at Vegas 2
At Carolina 4Florida 2At San Jose 2NY Islanders 1 (OT)