WESTERN CONFERENCE
|CENTRAL
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|Pts.
|ROW
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|24
|14
|5
|5
|33
|14
|72
|66
|Dallas
|24
|14
|8
|2
|30
|13
|68
|57
|Winnipeg
|24
|14
|9
|1
|29
|12
|68
|73
|Colorado
|23
|13
|8
|2
|28
|13
|81
|69
|Nashville
|22
|10
|9
|3
|23
|10
|78
|76
|Chicago
|23
|9
|9
|5
|23
|9
|66
|69
|Minnesota
|23
|9
|11
|3
|21
|9
|64
|77
|PACIFIC
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|Pts.
|ROW
|GF
|GA
|*Edmonton
|25
|15
|7
|3
|33
|14
|81
|70
|*Arizona
|24
|14
|8
|2
|30
|11
|68
|54
|Vancouver
|24
|12
|8
|4
|28
|9
|78
|69
|Vegas
|25
|11
|10
|4
|26
|9
|75
|73
|San Jose
|24
|12
|11
|1
|25
|10
|69
|80
|Calgary
|26
|11
|12
|3
|25
|8
|65
|80
|Anaheim
|24
|10
|11
|3
|23
|10
|65
|75
|Los Angeles
|23
|9
|13
|1
|19
|9
|60
|79
* — Not including late game; ROW — Regulation plus overtime wins
SUNDAY’S RESULTS
|Buffalo 5at Florida 2
|Edmontonat Arizona
|Carolinaat Detroit
MONDAY’S GAMES
|Buffalo at Tampa Bay7
|St. Louis at Nashville8
|Minnesota at NY Rangers7
|Vegas at Dallas8:30
|Vancouver at Philadelphia7
|NY Islanders at Anaheim10
|Calgary at Pittsburgh7
|San Jose at Los Angeles10:30
|Ottawa at Columbus7
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
|At BOSTON 5Minnesota 4 (OT)
|At New Jersey 5Detroit 1
|Vancouver 2at Wash. 1 (SO)
|At Tampa Bay 6Anaheim 2
|Calgary 3at Philadelphia 2 (SO)
|NY Rangers 6at Montreal 5
|Arizona 3at Los Angeles 2
|Nashville 4at St. Louis 2
|Toronto 5at Colorado 3
|At Dallas 2Chicago 1 (SO)
|At Winnipeg 4Columbus 3
|Edmonton 4at Vegas 2
|At Carolina 4Florida 2
|At San Jose 2NY Islanders 1 (OT)