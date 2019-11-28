Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 5 of his career-high 30 points in the final three minutes Thursday, helping No. 5 Maryland overcome a slow start and beat Temple, 76-69, in the opening game of the Orlando Invitational. Eric Ayala had 13 points and Jalen Smith finished with 12 points and nine rebounds for the Terrapins (6-0), who trailed by as many as 9 in the first half. Alani Moore II led Temple (4-1) with 22 points. Maryland will next play Harvard (5-2), which got 16 points from Justin Bassey and the Crimson made all 22 of its free throws en route to a 62-51 victory over Texas A&M. The Aggies (3-2) missed 15 of its first 16 shots, but only trailed 22-18 at halftime because of Harvard’s own poor marksmanship. “Neither team played a pretty form of basketball, but it was gritty, and it was tough, and I thought our kids were on the winning side of that,” Harvard coach Tommy Amaker said. “We probably made more of those plays, and we needed to.”

Eli Brooks matched his career high with 24 points and Michigan ran off 19 straight points in the second half to score a big upset, beating sixth-ranked North Carolina, 73-64, on Thursday in Paradise Island, Bahamas, to reach the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game. Isaiah Livers added 12 points for the Wolverines (6-0), who led by 5 early in the second half before exploding for a huge run that turned the matchup into an unexpected rout. Then the Wolverines held on amid a frantic rally by the Tar Heels (5-1) in the final eight minutes to earn an early marquee win for first-year coach Juwan Howard. Michigan’s 19-0 burst included a dazzling run of five straight made shots that turned a modest lead into a huge margin. At one point, Brooks buried a 3-pointer to push the lead to 19 and left UNC coach Roy Williams standing on the sideline with both hands resting on top of his head. Freshman Cole Anthony had 22 points and seven rebounds to lead UNC. Michigan will face No. 8 Gonzaga (8-0) on Friday in the title game. Gonzaga needed overtime to beat No. 11 Oregon (6-1), 73-72, in the second semifinal . . . Michael Carter III scored 6 of his career-high 23 points in the final minute as Long Beach State (3-4) rallied past Providence, 66-65, in the Wooden Legacy tourney in Anaheim, Calif. Luwane Pipkins had 12 points and six rebounds for the Friars (4-3). Alpha Diallo added 11 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 steals . . . Sophomore Cameron Swartz scored a career-high 27 points to lead the Boston College women’s basketball team past Tulane, 89-76, at the Puerto Rico Clasico in San Juan. Senior Emma Guy added 17 points and five rebounds while sophomore Marnelle Garraud registered 15 points, 6 steals, and 5 assists for the Eagles (5-3).

Hockey

Apology not enough

Akim Aliu is not happy with the apology Calgary Flames coach Bill Peters issued for a racial slur he allegedly used when both were in the minors 10 years ago. The former NHL player released his own statement on Twitter, saying he found Peters’s statement a day earlier acknowledging that he used offensive language to be ‘‘misleading, insincere and concerning.’’ Aliu said he has accepted an invitation from the NHL to discuss the situation and would not comment further until after the meeting. Peters issued a letter Wednesday night to multiple media outlets, apologizing to the Flames and general manager Brad Treliving. The letter did not mention the Nigerian-born Aliu or specify the words Peters used. He called it an ‘‘isolated and immediately regrettable incident.’’

Advertisement

Miscellany

Besseling applies heat

Wil Besseling shot a 7-under-par 65 to take a one-shot lead after the first round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship — the European Tour’s 2020 season-opening event — in Malelane, South Africa. Besseling made six birdies, an eagle and just one bogey to sit one stroke ahead of Garrick Porteous, Pablo Larrazabal, and Keith Horne. Besseling was one of the players to wear shorts in sweltering temperatures in northern South Africa, taking advantage of a decision by organizers to allow shorts in tournament play for the first time on the European Tour. The decision to relax rules was made after discussions between players, European Tour CEO Keith Pelley, and tournament host Johann Rupert. It applies for this event only. Temperatures were predicted to reach 104 degrees over the next few days at the Leopard Creek Country Club, which borders the Kruger Park wildlife reserve in northern South Africa. David Drysdale, last year’s runner-up, was in a group of players tied for sixth three shots off the lead. That group includes 2014 champion Branden Grace. Four-time winner Charl Schwartzel carded a 70 on his return to action after being out for eight months with a wrist injury . . . John McKissick, whose 621 victories at South Carolina’s Summerville High made him the nation’s winningest football coach at any level, has died at age 93. Dorchester County coroner Paul Brouthers said McKissick had been in hospice care and died Thursday surrounded by family. The coach retired in 2014 after 62 seasons. McKissick had a record of 621-155-13 at Summerville from 1952 through 2014. He won 10 state championships, the last one coming in 1998.