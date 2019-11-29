Maddy McArthur stopped a career high 41 shots in Nashville, helping the No. 8 Boston College women hang on for a 2-2 tie with top-ranked Minnesota. The Eagles (11-3-2) twice took one-goal leads on shorthanded goals, from Delaney Belinskas and Kelly Browne , but mustered just two shots in the final 25 minutes against the Golden Gophers (13-1-3) . . . Down 2-0 late in the second period, the No. 14 BC men scored three times in two minutes, ultimately handing No. 6 Harvard its first loss of the season, 4-2, in Cambridge. Aapeli Rasanen had two points, including the first goal of the 1:52 flurry for the Eagles (9-4-0), who won their seventh straight. The Crimson fell to 6-1-0 . . . UMass scored twice in the final 6:01 in Hamden, Conn., the No. 10 Minutemen (9-3-1) putting down a feisty Quinnipiac squad, 3-0. Matt Murray made 24 saves . . . Craig Pantano stopped all 25 New Hampshire shots he saw in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and the No. 12 Northeastern (9-4-2, 6-3-1 Hockey East) men moved to the final of the Friendship Four with a 4-0 victory against the Wildcats (6-6-1, 3-4-0). Milton’s Ryan Shea had three points, including the opening goal after a scoreless first period . . . Tewksbury’s Connor Sodergren scored twice in the third period, and Tyler Wall pitched a 23-save shutout as No. 15 UMass Lowell (8-3-4) beat visiting RPI, 4-0.

Bill Peters resigned as coach of the Calgary Flames, four days after Nigerian-born Akim Aliu disclosed Peters directed racist slurs at him in the minors a decade ago, which led former Carolina defenseman Michal Jordan to reveal Peters kicked and punched players behind the bench during his four years there. Calgary general manager Brad Treliving said he received a resignation letter from Peters — whose behaviors were confirmed — but refused to discuss whether Peters would continue to be paid, saying only, “He’s no longer with the organization. . . . We consider the matter closed.” Assistant Geoff Ward takes over as interim coach.

BASKETBALL

Harvard can’t top Terps

Harvard raced to an 11-point first-half lead on No. 5 Maryland, but Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 17 of his 20 points in the second half to help the Terrapins (7-0) remain unbeaten, beating the Crimson, 80-73, in the semifinals of the Orlando Invitational. Cowan had 10 points and an assist during a game-ending, 12-4 surge. Bryce Aiken led Harvard (5-3) with 30 points, but the Crimson missed 18 of 26 3-point attempts . . . Geo Baker had 17 points and four assists, and Ron Harper Jr. had 15 points and seven rebounds to lead Rutgers (6-1) past UMass, 82-57, in Piscataway, N.J. T.J. Weeks led the Minutemen (5-3), losers of three straight, with 19 points and seven rebounds.

Advertisement

FOOTBALL

Virginia gets Clemson

Bryce Perkins put up 475 yards of offense, Brian Delaney kicked a go-ahead 48-yard field with 1:23 to play, and Virginia (9-3, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) beat No. 23 Virginia Tech, 39-30, in Charlottesville, Va., to end a 15-game losing streak in the rivalry and earn the Cavaliers’ first trip to the ACC championship game. They’ll play No. 3 Clemson next Saturday in Charlotte, N.C. . . . Brady White threw for 233 yards and two touchdowns as No. 17 Memphis (11-1, 7-1) beat 18th-ranked Cincinnati, 34-24, for the right to host next week American Athletic Conference championship against the Bearcats (10-2, 7-1) . . . Keith Duncan kicked a 48-yard field goal with one second left, giving No. 19 Iowa (9-3, 6-3 Big Ten) a 27-24 victory over host Nebraska (5-7, 3-6), leaving the Cornhuskers out of a third consecutive postseason . . . Jaylon Henderson accounted for three scores and No. 20 Boise State (11-1, 8-0) beat host Colorado State, 31-24, and became the first Broncos squad to go unbeaten in the Mountain West.

Advertisement

MISCELLANY

Arsenal sacks manager

Unai Emery was fired by Arsenal, 18 months after succeeding 22-year manager Arsene Wenger at the Premier League club. The north London team is winless in seven matches, its worst run in 27 years . . . Jason Day withdrew from next month’s Presidents Cup because of a back injury, the International captain’s pick and former world golf No. 1 replaced with Byeong Hun An . . . Seymour Siwoff, the statistics maven who bought the Elias Sports Bureau in 1952 and made it an institution used by nearly every major league, died in his Manhattan home. He was 99; his grandson Joe Gilston, who took control of the company in March, said Siwoff still went to the office regularly until a few months ago.