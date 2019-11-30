The Hawks (11-2), the Big South champions, will play at No. 2 seed James Madison next Saturday after speeding to a 23-0 lead en route to their ninth straight win.

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. — Pete Guerriero ran for 220 yards and three touchdowns and Monmouth defeated Holy Cross, 44-27, on Saturday for the program’s first FCS playoff victory.

Guerriero, coming in as the FCS rushing leader at 139.0 yards per game, had 31 carries including touchdowns of 68, 24, and 1 yards. He set a Monmouth season rushing record with 1,888 yards, passing David Sinisi, who had 1,674 in 2008.

Advertisement

Kenji Bahar added 249 yards passing, completing 19 of 32 throws with a touchdown.

Matt Considine entered the game in place of ineffective starting quarterback Connor Degenhardt and completed 20 of 37 pass attempts for 196 yards and touchdowns of 14 yards to Derek Mountain, 22 yards to Ayir Assante, and 4 yards to Jon Roberts.

Degenhardt, meanwhile, was just 2 of 7 for 11 yards with two early picks.

Domenic Cozier led the Crusaders (7-6), the Patriot League champs, in rushing with 15 carries for 97 yards, including a long gain of 31 yards, to go along with three receptions for a team-high 52 yards.