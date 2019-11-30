The win was the 23-year-old Bassino’s first on the FIS World Cup tour. She was fastest after the first run, and managed the fourth-fastest second run to achieve overall victory. She was elated with her performance.

Marta Bassino finished first on a cold and windy day, besting fellow Italian — and 2018 Killington giant slalom winner — Federica Brignone by 0.26 seconds. Shiffrin, who was fifth after her first run, managed to nab third (edging in front of Michelle Gisin of Switzerland by 0.02 seconds).

KILLINGTON, Vt. — For the second year in a row, it was an Italian who topped the podium in the World Cup giant slalom event at Killington. Hometown favorite Mikaela Shiffrin, despite charging through her second run, could only salvage third place.

“It’s a dream come true,” said Bassino. “It was amazing. I’m so happy.”

It’s the fourth year that Killington has hosted the Thanksgiving weekend World Cup event. And as in years past, a large crowd — recorded at 19,500 fans by Killington — congregated at the bottom of the Superstar race trail to create a strong atmosphere. Even as the temperature struggled to reach 20 degrees, the atmosphere remained animated.

“I love Killington, especially the crowd,” Bassino noted. “It’s amazing. All of the crowd cheers for us and when I was there [at the finish], everyone was screaming and it was really emotional.”

Unlike the cold, high winds at the top of the mountain did affect the race, causing officials to move the start of the course down below the Superstar headwall. This shortened the race from 40 gates to 33, and triggered a change in strategy.

“It was a sprint race,” said Bassino. “I just tried to push from the first gate to the last one because we knew it was really short and after the first run it was really close, with a bunch of us together.”

Shiffrin, 24, noted that her start on her first run ended up costing her. And without the steepness of the headwall, she wasn’t quite able to catch Bassino. Much like Brignone (who was also outside the top three after her first run), Shiffrin had too much of a deficit to make up.

“When it’s shortened like that, you have to be fast, clean, and no mistakes,” Shiffrin explained. “It’s always a little bit more challenging than you originally face.”

Still, a podium finish allowed Shiffrin to add to her lead in the FIS World Cup giant slalom season standings.

“It was fun today,” said Shiffrin. “The hill was prepared really well. It felt like I was pushing a little too hard in the wrong way the first run, kind of grinding against the surface. The second run I was trying to be aggressive but smooth and it worked better, so I was happy with that.”

On Sunday, the Killington World Cup resumes with the slalom. Shiffrin has won the event in each of the three years that the race has been held, and the all-time leader in World Cup slalom wins will be looking to add to her total when racing begins at 9:45 a.m.

