In a stunning return from serious knee and shoulder injuries, Thomas Dressen won a World Cup downhill Saturday in his comeback race in Lake Louise, Alberta. The German, who won the season-opening men’s downhill in his first race in almost a year, was just 0.02 seconds faster than Dominik Paris of Italy, who looked sure to extend his World Cup downhill winning streak to four stretching back to January. Paris had earlier denied what shaped up as a fairy tale win for the Switzerland team, finishing 0.24 faster than Beat Feuz and Carlo Janka . They tied for the early lead and ended up sharing third place . . . Germany’s Julia Taubitz held off American Emily Sweeney for the win in a World Cup women’s luge race in Lake Placid, N.Y. Taubitz finished her two runs in 1 minute, 27.484 seconds. Sweeney, a Portland, Maine native, won the silver in 1:27.551, and Russia’s Viktoriia Demchenko was third in 1:27.706. In doubles, Germany’s team of Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt had the fastest time in both runs on the way to winning.

The Lions placed quarterback Jeff Driskel on season-ending injured reserve with a lingering hamstring issue. Driskel started two games in place of Matthew Stafford, who has been sidelined bay a back injury. Undrafted rookie David Blough, who started in Driskel’s place on Thanksgiving in the Lions’ 24-20 loss to the Bears, will keep the job if Stafford is unable to return . . . Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is putting off surgery for now in the hope he can manage a core muscle injury and make it through the rest of the season. Clowney is expected to return on Monday night when Seattle hosts Minnesota in a key matchup in the NFC playoff race . . . The Broncos activated rookie quarterback Drew Lock off injured reserve and waived rookie quarterback Brett Rypien, but the team still isn’t naming Lock the starter for Sunday’s game against the Chargers. Lock, a second-round pick, got about three-fourths of the snaps at practice this week with Brandon Allen getting the rest. Allen has started the last three games, going 1-2, after veteran Joe Flacco (neck) went on IR . . . The Giants placed veteran long snapper Zak DeOssie on injured reserve with knee and wrist injuries. DeOssie, 35, has been the Giants’ snapper since he was drafted in 2007. He and quarterback Eli Manning are the only remaining links to the team’s Super Bowl titles in the 2007 and 2011 seasons.

Cold-shooting BC falls to Richmond

COLLEGES

Jacob Gilyard scored 13 of his 22 points during a 23-2 second-half run and host Richmond beat Boston College, 64-44. Blake Francis added 18 points for the Spiders (6-1), who improved to 5-0 at home for the first time since 2014. Jay Heath scored 14 to lead the Eagles (4-4). They had long scoring droughts in each half, including going scoreless for the final 6:52 of Richmond’s big run, and finished 16 of 55 from the field, just 29.1% . . . Ryan Shea had a goal and an assist and No. 12 Northeastern (10-4-2) held off Colgate, 4-3, to win the Friendship Four Championship in Belfast, Northern Ireland. New Hampshire won the consolation game, 3-2, over Princeton . . . No. 2 Cornell (10-0) got a pair of second-period goals and went on to a 2-0 win over Boston University (4-6-5) in the Red Hot Hockey event at Madison Square Garden . . . John Leonard scored his eighth goal but visiting Quinnipiac held on for a 2-1 win over No. 10 UMass (9-4-1) for a split of the weekend series.

Missouri football coach Odom fired

Missouri fired football coach Barry Odom, ending the four-year stay of a respected former player who took over a program in disarray but could never get the Tigers over the hump. The Tigers finished 6-6 and 3-5 in the conference after beating Arkansas on Friday. That left Odom with a 25-25 record, a perfectly middling mark after Gary Pinkel’s successful run.

Harden scores 60 in 31 minutes in rout

NBA

James Harden scored a season-high 60 points in 31 minutes and the host Houston Rockets sent the struggling Atlanta Hawks to their 10th straight loss with a 158-111 romp. Harden came 1 point shy of matching his career high and franchise record on a night he made eight 3-pointers and 20 free throws. He watched the entire fourth quarter from the bench with Houston up 127-73 at the end of three. It was his fourth career 60-point game, tying him with Michael Jordan for third-most in NBA history, trailing only Kobe Bryant (six) and Wilt Chamberlain (32) . . . Dion Waiters returned to practice with the Miami Heat, apologizing publicly for the incident on the team plane that led to his 10-game suspension. Waiters will be with the team for its three-game trip to Brooklyn, Toronto, and Boston that starts Sunday. He has yet to play this season and has been suspended for 11 of the first 18 Heat games — costing him about $920,000, pending appeals . . . Grizzlies rookie guard Ja Morant didn’t travel for the team’s Sunday game at Minnesota because of back spams. The Grizzlies said Morant’s status is considered ‘‘week-to-week.”

Larrazabal retains 3-shot lead at Dunhill

GOLF

Pablo Larrazabal kept his three-shot lead at the Alfred Dunhill Championship in Malelane, South Africa, entering the final round of the European Tour’s 2020 season opener. Larrazabal’s 2-under 70 in the third round put him 11 under par and kept him ahead of Wil Besseling (70). South African home favorite Branden Grace (71), the 2014 champion, slipped a shot further back to third on 7 under . . . Dustin Johnson withdrew from the Hero World Challenge next week in the Bahamas so he can be better prepared for the Presidents Cup. Johnson had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on Sept. 5 to repair cartilage damage. He has not played since Aug. 25 at the Tour Championship.