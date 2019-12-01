Alabama dropped to No. 9 in The Associated Press college football poll, snapping the Crimson Tide’s record streak of 68 appearances in the top five. The top four teams in the AP Top 25 were unchanged, with LSU at No. 1, followed by Ohio State, Clemson, and Georgia. Utah moved up to No. 5, followed by Oklahoma, Florida, and Baylor. The Crimson Tide lost to Auburn in a wild Iron Bowl on Saturday to give it two regular-season losses for the first time since 2010. The four-spot drop by Alabama broke a string of top-five appearances that began Nov. 8, 2015. Wisconsin moved up three spots to No. 10 after routing Minnesota. The Gophers dropped six spots to No. 15.

South Florida fires coach Strong

South Florida fired coach Charlie Strong after three seasons in which the Bulls won fewer games each year. USF made the move two days after finishing a 4-8 season with a blowout loss to rival Central Florida. That left Strong 21-16 overall but 4-14 since starting the 2018 season with seven straight victories. The former Texas and Louisville coach was hired by USF to replace Willie Taggart after the 2016 season . . . Mississippi fired football coach Matt Luke, three days after his third non-winning season ended with a loss to rival Mississippi State. Ole Miss finished this season 4-8 overall and 2-6 in the Southeastern Conference. He went 15-21 in his three seasons . . . UTSA fired football coach Frank Wilson after four seasons that produced a bowl appearance in year one and diminishing results afterward. Wilson went 19-29 at Texas-San Antonio, including 13-19 in Conference USA play. The Roadrunners completed a 4-8 season on Saturday with a loss to Louisiana Tech . . . Pat Sullivan, a former TCU and Samford head coach who won the 1971 Heisman Trophy as a quarterback at Auburn, has died. He was 69. Sullivan’s family released a statement saying he “died peacefully at home” Sunday morning, surrounded by relatives. Sullivan was a College Football Hall of Famer who played four seasons with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons . . . Boston College running back AJ Dillon will be presented with the Harry Agganis/Harold Zimman Award by the New England Football Writers for the second time. The award is presented to the most outstanding player in New England . . . Injured quarterback Feleipe Franks is leaving Florida to explore other options. Franks gruesomely dislocated and fractured his right ankle in a victory at Kentucky in September. He is expected to be sidelined for at least six months. The recovery time and the emergence of backup Kyle Trask made Franks’s chances of regaining the starting job in 2020 a long shot . . . Onyeka Okongwu had 27 points and 14 rebounds as Southern Cal defeated Harvard, 77-62, for third place at the Orlando (Fla.) Invitational. Noah Kirkwood had 12 points for Harvard (5-4) . . . Desure Buie made all nine of his free throw attempts and scored 21 points and Hofstra beat Holy Cross, 91-69, at the Boca Raton (Fla.) Beach Classic. Joe Pridgen and Marlon Hargis led Holy Cross (0-7) with 16 points apiece.