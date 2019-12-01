fb-pixel
NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

ATLANTICGPWLOLPts.ROWGFGA
*BOSTON26183541189664
Florida26138531109493
Toronto281311430129392
Buffalo271210529117882
*Montreal2611962898893
Tampa Bay24129327118879
Ottawa271115123116984
Detroit29719317762115
METROPOLITANGPWLOLPts.ROWGFGA
Washington281945431610483
NY Islanders24175236157158
Philadelphia27157535128578
Carolina271610133158876
Pittsburgh27149432139378
NY Rangers25139329138383
Columbus261111426116680
New Jersey2591242286590

WESTERN CONFERENCE

CENTRALGPWLOLPts.ROWGFGA
St. Louis28175640178675
Colorado26168234169775
Winnipeg271610133147776
Dallas281510333147568
Nashville261210428118785
Minnesota271211428117986
Chicago261011525107481
PACIFICGPWLOLPts.ROWGFGA
*Edmonton28169335148882
Arizona28159434117867
San Jose281512131138291
*Vancouver271310430109081
Vegas281311430108381
Calgary291312430107386
Anaheim271112426117182
Los Angeles271114224117089

* — Not including late game; ROW — Regulation plus overtime wins

SUNDAY’S RESULTS

Montrealat BOSTONEdmontonat Vancouver
Dallasat Minnesota

MONDAY’S GAMES

New Jersey at Buffalo7St. Louis at Chicago8:30
Vegas at NY Rangers7Los Angeles at Anaheim10
NY Islanders at Detroit7:30

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

NY Rangers 4at New Jersey 0At Toronto 2Buffalo 1 (OT)
Philadelphia 4at Montreal 3 (OT)At St. Louis 5Pittsburgh 2
At NY Islanders 2Columbus 0San Jose 4at Arizona 2
At Calgary 3Ottawa 1At Colorado 7Chicago 3
At Florida 3Nashville 0Vancouver 5at Edmonton 2
Carolina 3at Tampa Bay 2At Los Angeles 2Winnipeg 1
Washington 5at Detroit 2