WESTERN CONFERENCE
|CENTRAL
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|Pts.
|ROW
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|28
|17
|5
|6
|40
|17
|86
|75
|Colorado
|26
|16
|8
|2
|34
|16
|97
|75
|Winnipeg
|27
|16
|10
|1
|33
|14
|77
|76
|Dallas
|28
|15
|10
|3
|33
|14
|75
|68
|Nashville
|26
|12
|10
|4
|28
|11
|87
|85
|Minnesota
|27
|12
|11
|4
|28
|11
|79
|86
|Chicago
|26
|10
|11
|5
|25
|10
|74
|81
|PACIFIC
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|Pts.
|ROW
|GF
|GA
|*Edmonton
|28
|16
|9
|3
|35
|14
|88
|82
|Arizona
|28
|15
|9
|4
|34
|11
|78
|67
|San Jose
|28
|15
|12
|1
|31
|13
|82
|91
|*Vancouver
|27
|13
|10
|4
|30
|10
|90
|81
|Vegas
|28
|13
|11
|4
|30
|10
|83
|81
|Calgary
|29
|13
|12
|4
|30
|10
|73
|86
|Anaheim
|27
|11
|12
|4
|26
|11
|71
|82
|Los Angeles
|27
|11
|14
|2
|24
|11
|70
|89
* — Not including late game; ROW — Regulation plus overtime wins
SUNDAY’S RESULTS
|Montrealat BOSTON
|Edmontonat Vancouver
|Dallasat Minnesota
MONDAY’S GAMES
|New Jersey at Buffalo7
|St. Louis at Chicago8:30
|Vegas at NY Rangers7
|Los Angeles at Anaheim10
|NY Islanders at Detroit7:30
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
|NY Rangers 4at New Jersey 0
|At Toronto 2Buffalo 1 (OT)
|Philadelphia 4at Montreal 3 (OT)
|At St. Louis 5Pittsburgh 2
|At NY Islanders 2Columbus 0
|San Jose 4at Arizona 2
|At Calgary 3Ottawa 1
|At Colorado 7Chicago 3
|At Florida 3Nashville 0
|Vancouver 5at Edmonton 2
|Carolina 3at Tampa Bay 2
|At Los Angeles 2Winnipeg 1
|Washington 5at Detroit 2