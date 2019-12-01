At TD Garden, Boston
FIRST PERIOD
Montreal 1, Boston 0 — Armia 10 1:58
Penalty — Boston, McAvoy (hi stick) 14:38
SECOND PERIOD
No scoring
Penalty — Montreal, Weber (interference) 17:13
Penalty — Montreal, Gallagher (roughing) 17:13
Penalty — Boston, DeBrusk (roughing) 17:13
THIRD PERIOD
Boston 1, Montreal 1 — Pastrnak 25 (Bjork, Carlo) 6:16
Penalty — Montreal, Cousins (holding) 8:38
Boston 2, Montreal 1 — Backes 1 (Krejci, Grzelcyk) 10:29 (pp)
Boston 3, Montreal 1 — DeBrusk 6 (Coyle) 13:27
Penalty — Montreal, , served by Cousins (too many men on ice) 18:09
SCORE BY PERIOD
|Montreal
|1
|0
|0
|—
|1
|Boston
|0
|0
|3
|—
|3
SHOTS BY PERIOD
|Montreal
|11
|8
|10
|—
|29
|Boston
|10
|10
|14
|—
|34
Power plays — Montreal 0 of 1; Boston 1 of 3.
Advertisement
Goalies — Montreal, Price 10-9-3 (34 shots-31 saves). Boston, Rask 13-2-2 (29 shots-28 saves).
Referees — Dean Morton, Justin StPierre. Linesmen — Darren Gibbs, Brian Murphy.
Attendance — 17,850 (17,565). Time — 2:32.