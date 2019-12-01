Penalty — Boston, McAvoy (hi stick) 14:38

SECOND PERIOD

No scoring

Penalty — Montreal, Weber (interference) 17:13

Penalty — Montreal, Gallagher (roughing) 17:13

Penalty — Boston, DeBrusk (roughing) 17:13

THIRD PERIOD

Boston 1, Montreal 1 — Pastrnak 25 (Bjork, Carlo) 6:16

Penalty — Montreal, Cousins (holding) 8:38

Boston 2, Montreal 1 — Backes 1 (Krejci, Grzelcyk) 10:29 (pp)

Boston 3, Montreal 1 — DeBrusk 6 (Coyle) 13:27

Penalty — Montreal, , served by Cousins (too many men on ice) 18:09

SCORE BY PERIOD

Montreal 1 0 0 — 1 Boston 0 0 3 — 3

SHOTS BY PERIOD

Montreal 11 8 10 — 29 Boston 10 10 14 — 34

Power plays — Montreal 0 of 1; Boston 1 of 3.

Goalies — Montreal, Price 10-9-3 (34 shots-31 saves). Boston, Rask 13-2-2 (29 shots-28 saves).

Referees — Dean Morton, Justin StPierre. Linesmen — Darren Gibbs, Brian Murphy.

Attendance — 17,850 (17,565). Time — 2:32.