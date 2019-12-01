fb-pixel
Texans quarterback DeShaun Watson dives into the end zone for a fourth quarter touchdown on a trick play.
Texans quarterback DeShaun Watson dives into the end zone for a fourth quarter touchdown on a trick play.Jim Davis/Globe Staff
The Texans Kenny Stills hauls in a third quarter touchdown pass in front of Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones.
The Texans Kenny Stills hauls in a third quarter touchdown pass in front of Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones.Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots place kicker Kai Forbath walks off the field after missing an extra point.
Patriots place kicker Kai Forbath walks off the field after missing an extra point.Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels (rear) and quarterback Tom Brady sit on the bench during the fourth quarter.
Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels (rear) and quarterback Tom Brady sit on the bench during the fourth quarter.Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady screams in frustration as he heads for the sidelines after throwing a second quarter incomplete pass that forced New England to punt.
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady screams in frustration as he heads for the sidelines after throwing a second quarter incomplete pass that forced New England to punt.Jim Davis/Globe Staff
The Patriots John Simon had Texans quarterback DeShaun Watson in his grasp, but he escaped to avoid a second quarter sack.
The Patriots John Simon had Texans quarterback DeShaun Watson in his grasp, but he escaped to avoid a second quarter sack.Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Texans quarterback DeShaun Watson is airlifted by center Nick Martin after the second Houston touchdown of the game.
Texans quarterback DeShaun Watson is airlifted by center Nick Martin after the second Houston touchdown of the game.Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriot head coach Bill Belichick with Stephon Gilmore behind him, is pictured after the Texans scored the first touchdown of the game.
Patriot head coach Bill Belichick with Stephon Gilmore behind him, is pictured after the Texans scored the first touchdown of the game.Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, (backround far left), starts the chase of the Texans Bradley Roby after the Houston defensive back intercepted a first half Brady pass that set up a touchdown.
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, (backround far left), starts the chase of the Texans Bradley Roby after the Houston defensive back intercepted a first half Brady pass that set up a touchdown.Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman can't reach this first quarter pass from Tom Brady.
Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman can't reach this first quarter pass from Tom Brady.Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady feels the heat of the Texans Charles Omenihu which forces him to fire a second quarter incomplette pass.
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady feels the heat of the Texans Charles Omenihu which forces him to fire a second quarter incomplette pass.Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is taken down by the Texans Tashaun Gipson Sr., but not before picking up a first down during the first quarter.
Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is taken down by the Texans Tashaun Gipson Sr., but not before picking up a first down during the first quarter.Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Former Patriot Keion Crossen (center) shared a pe game laugh with former New England teammates Duron Harmon and Devin McCourty.
Former Patriot Keion Crossen (center) shared a pe game laugh with former New England teammates Duron Harmon and Devin McCourty.Jim Davis/Globe Staff
A member of the stadium security team was dressed for the season before the game.
A member of the stadium security team was dressed for the season before the game.Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II grabs a pass during pre game warmups.
Patriots wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II grabs a pass during pre game warmups.Jim Davis/Globe Staff
New Patriots place kicker Kai Forbath practices before the game.
New Patriots place kicker Kai Forbath practices before the game.Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and quarterback Tom Brady during pre game warmups.
Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and quarterback Tom Brady during pre game warmups.Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise, Jr. gets loose in the end zone before the game.
Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise, Jr. gets loose in the end zone before the game.Jim Davis/Globe Staff