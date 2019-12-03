The Panthers fired their all-time winningest head coach with the team on a four-game losing streak and headed to its third non-playoff season in four years.

The Ron Rivera era has come to an abrupt end in Carolina.

Ron Rivera led the Carolina Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance and three NFC South titles.

“I believe this is the best decision for the long-term success of our team,” Panthers owner David Tepper said in a statement Tuesday. “I have a great deal of respect for Ron and the contributions he has made to this franchise and to this community.”

Secondary coach Perry Fewell was named interim head coach. Offensive coordinator Norv Turner will transition to special assistant to the head coach, and quarterbacks coach Scott Turner will serve as offensive coordinator.

Tepper said he will begin a search for a new coach immediately.

Rivera was hired in 2011 and was 76-63-1 in the regular season and a 3-4 postseason mark. In nine seasons Rivera guided the team to a Super Bowl appearance and three NFC South titles.

But the Panthers are 5-7 this season and are all but eliminated from playoff contention after a 29-21 loss to the Washington Redskins at home on Sunday.

Hodges gets nod

Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Tuesday that quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges will make his second straight start on Sunday when the Steelers (7-5) visit the Arizona Cardinals (3-8-1). Tomlin named Hodges the starter over Mason Rudolph before last week’s meeting with Cleveland but stressed he was not committing to anything beyond the game against the Browns.

Hodges responded by completing 14 of 21 passes for 212 yards with a touchdown and an interception in a 20-13 victory that kept Pittsburgh firmly in the playoff chase.

Browns cut Smith

The Cleveland Browns on Tuesday released defensive end Chris Smith, whose girlfriend was killed in a roadside accident earlier this season.

Smith did not play in Sunday’s loss at Pittsburgh despite the Browns being short-handed on the defensive line with Myles Garrett out due to an indefinite suspension.

Smith’s girlfriend, Petara Cordero, was struck and killed by a car on Sept. 11 while standing on the side of a highway after Smith’s car had swerved and crashed.

The 27-year-old Smith was not injured.

Titans sign Brock

The Tennessee Titans have claimed cornerback Tramaine Brock off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals and have waived center Hroniss Grasu.

Adding Brock should boost the depth of a Titans secondary that has been hit hard by injuries.

Cornerback Adoree Jackson hurt his leg in a 31-17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Cornerback LeShaun Sims missed the Colts game with an ankle injury.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel has said an injury update on Jackson will come Wednesday.

Ballage sent to IR

The Titans already placed cornerback Malcolm Butler on injured reserve Nov. 5 after he hurt his left wrist.

Running back Kalen Ballage’s historically unproductive season ended Tuesday when he was placed on injured reserve by the Miami Dolphins.

Ballage hurt his left leg in Sunday’s victory over Philadelphia.

The second-year pro finishes the season with 135 yards in 74 carries. His 1.8-yard average is the worst by a running back with at least 70 carries since Phil Sarboe had a 1.2-yard average for two teams in 1936.