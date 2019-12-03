John Hynes paid the price for the New Jersey Devils failing to deliver on the high expectations created by having three No. 1 overall draft picks in the lineup. Hynes was fired as coach Tuesday after a 9-13-4 start that left the team in last place in the Metropolitan Division and with the NHL’s second-worst record. General manager Ray Shero announced the move roughly 20 minutes before Hynes was schedule to speak to the media before the Devils’ game against the Golden Knights. Hynes had been coach for four-plus seasons. Shero said assistant Alain Nasreddine would become the interim coach and Peter Horachek , a pro scout for the team, would join the coaching staff as an assistant . . . Matt Stajan , 35, retired after 14 seasons in the NHL with the Maple Leafs and Flames.

Gerrit Cole, the top pitcher on the free agent market, was set to meet with Yankees officials in California Tuesday. General manager Brian Cashman, manager Aaron Boone and new Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake made the trip to speak with the 29-year-old righthander, a person familiar with the planning said. The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the meeting was not announced. The Yankees are expected to meet Wednesday with free agent righthander Stephen Strasburg, the person said. Strasburg and Cole both are represented by Scott Boras.

College football

Rutgers approves Schiano hiring

Rutgers made it official, approving an eight-year $32 million contract to bring back Greg Schiano, to lead the downtrodden program that has lost 21 straight Big Ten Conference games and won seven others over the last three seasons.

BC’s Dillon, Phillips on all-ACC first team

Two Boston College players were named to the All-ACC first team: running back AJ Dillon and offensive lineman John Phillips. Dillon has 1,685 rushing yards on the season and is averaging 140.4 yards per game, both good for third in the nation. Dillon is BC’s record holder for career rushing yards with 4,382; he needs 227 yards to become the ACC’s all-time leader. It’s the third consecutive year Dillon has been named to the first team.

Soccer

Ex-Revolution Agudelo selcted by Toronto

Former Revolution forward Juan Agudelo was selected by Toronto in the second stage of Major League Soccer’s re-entry draft. The 27-year-old’s option had been declined by New England, which paid him $605,000 in 2019. Agudelo has made 28 appearances for the United States national team.