The 124th running of the Boston Marathon next spring will serve as the 2020 US Paralympic Team’s selection event, the Boston Athletic Association and US Olympic & Paralympic Committee announced on Wednesday.

The top two US men’s and women’s finishers will be nominated to the American team for next summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

“The BAA is honored to host the US Paralympic Team Trials Marathon for ambulatory para-athletes,” said Maria Runyan, para-athlete manager for the BAA and a two-time Olympian and Paralympian. “The road to the Tokyo Paralympic Games comes through Boston, and we couldn’t be more proud.”