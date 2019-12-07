at Gillette Stadium, Foxborough
St. John’s Prep (11-1)14 0 0 7 — 21
Catholic Memorial (11-1) 0 0 7 7 — 14
SJP — James Guy 14 run (Liam Fabbri kick)
SJP — James Guy 3 run (Liam Fabbri kick)
CM — Owen McGowan 1 run (Matt Sokol kick)
SJP — Matt Duchemin 32 pass from Matt Crowley (Liam Fabbri kick)
CM — Zach Mitchell 5 pass from Barrett Pratt (Matt Sokol kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — CM, Darrius LeClair 14-71, Shiloh White 7-20, Owen McGowan 6-4, Jamall Griffin 1-2, Zach Mitchell 1-(-1); SJP, James Guy 24-90, Matt Crowley 8-7
PASSING — CM, Barrett Pratt 9-26-2-92, Jack Lawn 0-1-0; SJP, Matt Crowley 7-12-145
RECEIVING — CM, Owen McGowan 4-53, Zach Mitchell 4-31, Daniel Lopes 1-8; SJP, Matt Duchemin 5-119, Jackson Delaney 1-15, Joenel Aguero 1-11
Advertisement