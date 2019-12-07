fb-pixel

at Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

St. John’s Prep (11-1)14  0  0  7 — 21

Catholic Memorial (11-1) 0  0  7  7 — 14

SJP — James Guy 14 run (Liam Fabbri kick)

SJP — James Guy 3 run (Liam Fabbri kick)

CM — Owen McGowan 1 run (Matt Sokol kick)

SJP — Matt Duchemin 32 pass from Matt Crowley (Liam Fabbri kick)

CM — Zach Mitchell 5 pass from Barrett Pratt (Matt Sokol kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — CM, Darrius LeClair 14-71, Shiloh White 7-20, Owen McGowan 6-4, Jamall Griffin 1-2, Zach Mitchell 1-(-1); SJP, James Guy 24-90, Matt Crowley 8-7

PASSING — CM, Barrett Pratt 9-26-2-92, Jack Lawn 0-1-0; SJP, Matt Crowley 7-12-145

RECEIVING — CM, Owen McGowan 4-53, Zach Mitchell 4-31, Daniel Lopes 1-8; SJP, Matt Duchemin 5-119, Jackson Delaney 1-15, Joenel Aguero 1-11

Advertisement