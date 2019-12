at Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

SC — Kevin Key 56 pass from Will Watson (rush failed)

SC — Andre Ellison 43 pass from Will Watson (rush failed)

SC — Andre Ellison 58 pass from Will Watson (rush failed)

D — Drake Hadley 29 pass from Will Prouty (Brett Souza kick)

SC — Joseph Griffin 28 pass from Will Watson (rush failed)

SC — Marcus Crawford 55 run (Joseph Griffin pass from Will Watson)

SC — Will Watson 7 run (pass failed)

D — Brady Madigan 14 pass from Will Prouty (no conversion)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — D, Will Prouty 12-51, Tim Landolfi 6-21, Brady Madigan 1-(-1); SC, Marcus Crawford 13-101, Will Watson 8-19, Isaac Boston 1-2

PASSING — D, Will Prouty 14-28-3-148, Drake Hadley 1-1-2; SC, Will Watson 6-19-187

RECEIVING — D, Drake Hadley, 4-45, James Anderson 3-45, Brady Madigan 3-36, Tim Landolfi 4-22, Will Prouty 1-2; SC, Andre Ellison 3-102, Kevin Key 1-56, Joseph Griffin 1-29, Justin Gabriel 1-0