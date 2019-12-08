■ Rebounding: Love 10.5, Thompson 10, Larry Nance Jr. 7.4.

■ Assists: Darius Garland 2.9, Love 2.7, Thompson 2.4.

■ Head to head: This is the second of four meetings between the teams. The Celtics won the first meeting in Cleveland, 119-113.

■ Miscellany: The Cavaliers have lost six straight ahead and are 1-9 in their last 10 games . . . The Cavaliers have commited the fewest fouls (17.9 per game), and, not surprisingly, are allowing the fewest foul shots (18.1).