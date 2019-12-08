Megan Walker scored 26 points and pulled down 13 rebounds Sunday to lead No. 4 UConn women’s basketball team to an 81-57 blowout win over rival Notre Dame. Walker hit 10 of her 18 shots for the Huskies (8-0). Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Christyn Williams had 12 points and Crystal Dangerfield , who returned to the Huskies’ starting lineup after missing two games with back spasms, chipped in with 10. Anaya Peoples had 17 points and 11 boards to lead Notre Dame (5-6), which has a losing record for the first time in 16 years. Katlyn Gilbert scored 15 and Marta Sniezek added 14 for the Irish . . . Haley Gorecki scored 27 points and got seven rebounds and five steals to lead Duke (7-3) to an 85-73 ACC win over Boston College at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Eagles (5-5) were led by sophomore Taylor Soule with a team-high 22 points. She shot 5 for 10 from the floor and 12 for 14 from the foul line. Soule also grabbed a team-high nine boards. Sophomore Makayla Dickens was 6 for 11 from the floor and finished with 16 points, while sophomore Marnelle Garraud added 11 points . . . Maeve Donnelly had 12 points and a school-record 10 blocks as UMass beat visting Holy Cross, 75-72. It is UMass’ third straight win, sixth in the last seven games and fourth in a row on the home hardwood. Vashnie Perry led the Minutewomen (6-3) with a career-high 20 points. Avery LaBarbera led Holy Cross (4-3) with 23 points

The Mets have hired Jeremy Hefner as pitching coach, Hensley Meulens as bench coach, and Tony DeFrancesco as first base coach under new manager Carlos Beltrán. The 33-year-old Hefner pitched for New York from 2012-13. He replaces 82-year-old Phil Regan, who took over when Dave Eiland was fired June 20. Meulens, 52, replaces Jim Riggleman, who served as bench coach for manager Mickey Callaway last season. Meulens was Bruce Bochy’s bench coach for the past two seasons.

DeFrancesco, 56, spent the last two seasons as the Mets’ Triple A manager and interviewed for the manager opening. He replaces Glenn Sherlock.

Golf

Jones wins Australian Open

Matt Jones made a testing 4-foot par putt on the final hole to hold off Louis Oosthuizen and win his second Australian Open golf championship by one stroke after a 2-under 69. Jones, who is a member at the host Australian Golf Club and won his first national title there in 2015, had a 72-hole total of 15-under 269. Oosthuizen, playing for the first time in Sydney, finished second after a 66. The South African eagled the 18th after hitting his second shot to 15 feet, making things interesting for Jones at the end . . . Danish rookie Rasmus Hojgaard won a three-way playoff at the Mauritius Open with an eagle to become the third-youngest winner on the European Tour. The 18-year-old Hojgaard overcame two bogeys in his opening nine and birdied the last hole in a round of 4-under 68 to get to 19 under overall, tied for first with Antoine Rozner of France and Renato Paratore of Italy. In the playoff, Hojgaard and Rozner both birdied the par-5 last hole as Paratore made par. Both Hojgaard and Rozner birdied again on the 18th before the Dane won the title with an eagle.

Miscellany

Russia Olympic ban urged

The athlete committee of the World Anti Doping Agency is calling for Russia to be completely banned from the Olympics after the country “made a mockery not only those who play by the rules, but those who create and safeguard them.” The WADA executive committee meets Monday to decide whether to approve a recommendation that would ban the Russian flag from the next two Olympics but would allow some Russians to compete as neutrals if they can prove they weren’t affected by the doping . . . Tommy Ford glided through the fog and the falling snow to finish the Birds of Prey giant slalom in a combined time of 2 minutes, 31.25 seconds. Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway was second, 0.80 seconds back, while fellow Norwegian Leif Kristian Nestvold-Haugen took third . . . Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany raced to her fourth career World Cup super-G victory, withstanding a late charge by Italy’s Nicol Delago. Rebensburg, the 2010 Olympic giant slalom winner, finished in 1:20 to edge Delago by 0.35 seconds.

Delago was the 31st racer of the afternoon and bumped Corinne Suter of Switzerland into third place.