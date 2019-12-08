Except, of course, when it comes to the wind and field-goal attempts.

3:30 p.m.: When it comes to weather, it should be ideal conditions for December football: partly cloudy with highs in the low 30s throughout the afternoon , with no chance of precipitation. I don’t think this necessarily favors either team, but you would think that the chances of something funky happening would lessen considerably without any rain or snow.

Nick Folk was short on back-to-back 53-yard FG attempts to the south end zone during warmups. #Patriots — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) December 8, 2019

3:13 p.m.:

2:59 p.m.: The following players are inactive this afternoon for the Patriots: Cody Kessler, Damien Harris, Korey Cunningham, Joejuan Williams, Ryan Izzo, Ted Karras, and Byron Cowart.

No big shock when it comes to the list. Cowart and Karras were downgraded to out on Friday, so those aren’t a surprise. (I’d look for James Ferentz to go wire-to-wire in Karras’ spot.) Kessler, Harris, Williams and Cunningham have been healthy scratches for most of the season. (The return of Jason McCourty likely played a role in Williams returning to the sideline.) And while Izzo is technically a healthy scratch -- he wasn’t on the injury list this week -- he’s been up-and-down all year when it comes to health.

Oh, and it looks like the Chiefs’ equipment has arrived.

There is no need to fear – the #Chiefs gear is here. A shipping snafu sent some of their equipment to New Jersey instead of Foxborough by accident. pic.twitter.com/rQMabw76Ai — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) December 8, 2019

2:40 p.m.: Welcome back to football, everyone! The Patriots and Chiefs are set for a 4:25 p.m. kickoff at Gillette Stadium. We’ll have the usual updates throughout the afternoon here, including the latest weather updates, the down-to-the-last-minute betting lines, your pregame reading lst, and much more. The inactives will be up shortly, and we’ll have a complete look at what it all means. In the meantime, jump into the comments and hit me with your prediction on what is going to happen this afternoon.

