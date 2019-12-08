|1
|2
|3
|4
|F
|CHIEFS
|3
|17
|3
|0
|23
|PATRIOTS
|7
|0
|6
|3
|16
At Gillette Stadium, Foxborough Attendance: 65,878. Time: 3:15.
|Net yards rushing
|KC
|75
|NE
|94
|Net yards passing
|KC
|271
|NE
|184
|Total net yards offense
|KC
|346
|NE
|278
|Time of possession
|KC
|34:21
|NE
|25:39
|KC
|NE
|First downs
|Total
|20
|17
|Rushing
|3
|6
|Passing
|13
|8
|Penalties
|4
|3
|Conversions
|Third down
|5-16
|2-12
|Fourth down
|1-1
|1-3
|Red zone efficiency
|1-2
|1-3
|Rushing
|Attempts
|29
|22
|Average gain
|2.6
|4.3
|Passing
|Comp.-att.-int.
|26-40-1
|20-37-1
|Avg. gain per pass play
|6.6
|4.6
|Sacked-yards lost
|1-12
|3-20
|Total offense
|Plays, pass and rush
|70
|62
|Avg. gain per play
|4.9
|4.5
|Return yards
|Total
|97
|103
|Punt returns-yards
|3-20
|0-0
|Kick returns-yards
|3-73
|5-97
|Int. returns-yards
|1-4
|1-6
|Punting
|Number-average
|4-32.8
|4-41.3
|Had blocked
|0
|1
|Penalties
|No.-yards
|10-136
|5-25
|Fumbles
|No.-lost
|2-1
|0-0
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
New England 7, Kansas City 0
Julian Edelman 37 yd pass from Tom Brady (Nick Folk kick). Drive: 5 plays, 83 yards, 2:26.
New England 7, Kansas City 3
Harrison Butker 48 yd FG. Drive: 9 plays, 53 yards, 3:46.
SECOND QUARTER
Kansas City 10, New England 7
Mecole Hardman 48 yd pass from Patrick Mahomes (Harrison Butker kick). Drive: 7 plays, 58 yards, 3:56.
Kansas City 17, New England 7
Travis Kelce 4 yd run (Harrison Butker kick). Drive: 7 plays, 35 yards, 3:20.
Kansas City 20, New England 7
Advertisement
Harrison Butker 31 yd FG. Drive: 10 plays, 74 yards, 1:49.
THIRD QUARTER
Kansas City 23, New England 7
Harrison Butker 41 yd FG. Drive: 11 plays, 52 yards, 6:14.
Kansas City 23, New England 13
Brandon Bolden 10 yd run (failed 2pt Rush). Drive: 2 plays, 19 yards, 0:51.
FOURTH QUARTER
Kansas City 23, New England 16
Nick Folk 29 yd FG. Drive: 9 plays, 46 yards, 3:25.
Rushing
|Att.
|Yds.
|Avg.
|Lg
|TD
|McCoy
|11
|39
|3.5
|13
|0
|Ware
|5
|11
|2.2
|6
|0
|Hill
|2
|8
|4.0
|5
|0
|Thompson
|4
|7
|1.8
|4
|0
|Mahomes
|6
|6
|1.0
|5
|0
|Kelce
|1
|4
|4.0
|4
|1
Passing
|Att.
|Com.
|Yds.
|TD
|Int.
|Lg
|Mahomes
|40
|26
|283
|1
|1
|48
Pass receiving
|Tar.
|No.
|Yds.
|Avg.
|Lg
|TD
|Kelce
|9
|7
|66
|9.4
|20
|0
|Hill
|8
|6
|62
|10.3
|21
|0
|Watkins
|8
|4
|50
|12.5
|23
|0
|Thompson
|5
|4
|36
|9.0
|19
|0
|Hardman
|1
|1
|48
|48.0
|48
|1
|Pringle
|1
|1
|14
|14.0
|14
|0
|Robinson
|2
|1
|12
|12.0
|12
|0
|McCoy
|3
|1
|4
|4.0
|4
|0
|Ware
|2
|1
|-9
|-9.0
|-9
|0
Interceptions
|No.
|Yds.
|Avg.
|Lg
|TD
|Breeland
|1
|4
|4.0
|4
|0
Punting
|In
|No.
|Avg.
|Lg
|20
|TB
|Colquitt
|3
|43.7
|57
|0
|0
Punt returns
|No.
|Avg.
|FC
|Lg
|TD
|Hardman
|3
|6.7
|0
|9
|0
Kickoff returns
|No.
|Avg.
|Lg
|TD
|Hardman
|3
|24.3
|31
|0
Tackles-assists-sacks
Wilson 5-3-0, Mathieu 6-0-0, Clark 3-1-1, Thornhill 3-1-0, Niemann 1-1-0, Hitchens 3-0-0, Breeland 3-0-0, Jones 2-1-1, Pennel 2-1-0, Okafor 2-0-1, Ragland 2-0-0, Saunders 2-0-0, Fuller 2-0-0, De.Harris 2-0-0, O’Daniel 0-0-0, Kpassagnon 1-1-0, Sherman 0-0-0, Sorensen 1-1-0, Nnadi 1-1-0, C.Ward 1-0-0, Bell 0-0-0, Robinson 0-0-0, Lucas 0-0-0
Rushing
|Att.
|Yds.
|Avg.
|Lg
|TD
|White
|6
|33
|5.5
|19
|0
|Brady
|2
|20
|10.0
|17
|0
|Burkhead
|7
|15
|2.1
|5
|0
|Bolden
|1
|10
|10.0
|10
|1
|Michel
|5
|8
|1.6
|3
|0
|Edelman
|1
|8
|8.0
|8
|0
Passing
|Att.
|Com.
|Yds.
|TD
|Int.
|Lg
|Brady
|36
|19
|169
|1
|1
|37
|White
|1
|1
|35
|0
|0
|35
Pass receiving
|Tar.
|No.
|Yds.
|Avg.
|Lg
|TD
|Edelman
|12
|8
|95
|11.9
|37
|1
|White
|7
|5
|27
|5.4
|17
|0
|LaCosse
|4
|2
|14
|7.0
|8
|0
|Meyers
|3
|1
|35
|35.0
|35
|0
|Sanu
|1
|1
|13
|13.0
|13
|0
|Harry
|1
|1
|12
|12.0
|12
|0
|Watson
|3
|1
|7
|7.0
|7
|0
|Michel
|1
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Burkhead
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|Dorsett II
|2
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
Interceptions
|No.
|Yds.
|Avg.
|Lg
|TD
|Jackson
|1
|6
|6.0
|6
|0
Punting
|In
|No.
|Avg.
|Lg
|20
|TB
|Bailey
|4
|41.3
|56
|2
|0
Kickoff returns
|No.
|Avg.
|Lg
|TD
|Bolden
|4
|19.0
|23
|0
|White
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
Tackles-assists-sacks
D.McCourty 7-2-0, Collins Sr. 4-3-0, Chung 4-2-0, Jones 5-0-0, Van Noy 4-1-0, Gilmore 4-1-0, Hightower 4-1-0, Butler 4-0-0, Winovich 2-0-0, Simon 3-0-0, Wise Jr. 2-0-1, Slater 0-0-0, Guy 2-0-0, Bentley 1-0-0, Jackson 2-0-0, T.Brooks 1-1-0, Burkhead 0-0-0, Shelton 0-2-0, Harmon 1-0-0, Ebner 0-0-0, Calhoun 1-0-0, White 0-0-0