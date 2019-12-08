fb-pixel
CHIEFS3173023
PATRIOTS706316

At Gillette Stadium, Foxborough Attendance: 65,878. Time: 3:15.

Net yards rushing
KC75
NE94
Net yards passing
KC271
NE184
Total net yards offense
KC346
NE278
Time of possession
KC34:21
NE25:39
KCNE
First downsTotal2017
 Rushing36
 Passing138
 Penalties43
ConversionsThird down5-162-12
 Fourth down1-11-3
 Red zone efficiency1-21-3
RushingAttempts2922
 Average gain2.64.3
PassingComp.-att.-int.26-40-120-37-1
 Avg. gain per pass play6.64.6
 Sacked-yards lost1-123-20
Total offensePlays, pass and rush7062
 Avg. gain per play4.94.5
Return yardsTotal97103
 Punt returns-yards3-200-0
 Kick returns-yards3-735-97
 Int. returns-yards1-41-6
PuntingNumber-average4-32.84-41.3
 Had blocked01
PenaltiesNo.-yards10-1365-25
FumblesNo.-lost2-10-0

Scoring summary

FIRST QUARTER

New England 7, Kansas City 0

Julian Edelman 37 yd pass from Tom Brady (Nick Folk kick). Drive: 5 plays, 83 yards, 2:26.

New England 7, Kansas City 3

Harrison Butker 48 yd FG. Drive: 9 plays, 53 yards, 3:46.

SECOND QUARTER

Kansas City 10, New England 7

Mecole Hardman 48 yd pass from Patrick Mahomes (Harrison Butker kick). Drive: 7 plays, 58 yards, 3:56.

Kansas City 17, New England 7

Travis Kelce 4 yd run (Harrison Butker kick). Drive: 7 plays, 35 yards, 3:20.

Kansas City 20, New England 7

Harrison Butker 31 yd FG. Drive: 10 plays, 74 yards, 1:49.

THIRD QUARTER

Kansas City 23, New England 7

Harrison Butker 41 yd FG. Drive: 11 plays, 52 yards, 6:14.

Kansas City 23, New England 13

Brandon Bolden 10 yd run (failed 2pt Rush). Drive: 2 plays, 19 yards, 0:51.

FOURTH QUARTER

Kansas City 23, New England 16

Nick Folk 29 yd FG. Drive: 9 plays, 46 yards, 3:25.

CHIEFS STATISTICS

Rushing

Att.Yds.Avg.LgTD
McCoy11393.5130
Ware5112.260
Hill284.050
Thompson471.840
Mahomes661.050
Kelce144.041

Passing

Att.Com.Yds.TDInt.Lg
Mahomes40262831148

Pass receiving

Tar.No.Yds.Avg.LgTD
Kelce97669.4200
Hill866210.3210
Watkins845012.5230
Thompson54369.0190
Hardman114848.0481
Pringle111414.0140
Robinson211212.0120
McCoy3144.040
Ware21-9-9.0-90

Interceptions

No.Yds.Avg.LgTD
Breeland144.040

Punting

In
No.Avg.Lg20TB
Colquitt343.75700

Punt returns

No.Avg.FCLgTD
Hardman36.7090

Kickoff returns

No.Avg.LgTD
Hardman324.3310

Tackles-assists-sacks

Wilson 5-3-0, Mathieu 6-0-0, Clark 3-1-1, Thornhill 3-1-0, Niemann 1-1-0, Hitchens 3-0-0, Breeland 3-0-0, Jones 2-1-1, Pennel 2-1-0, Okafor 2-0-1, Ragland 2-0-0, Saunders 2-0-0, Fuller 2-0-0, De.Harris 2-0-0, O’Daniel 0-0-0, Kpassagnon 1-1-0, Sherman 0-0-0, Sorensen 1-1-0, Nnadi 1-1-0, C.Ward 1-0-0, Bell 0-0-0, Robinson 0-0-0, Lucas 0-0-0

PATRIOTS STATISTICS

Rushing

Att.Yds.Avg.LgTD
White6335.5190
Brady22010.0170
Burkhead7152.150
Bolden11010.0101
Michel581.630
Edelman188.080

Passing

Att.Com.Yds.TDInt.Lg
Brady36191691137
White11350035

Pass receiving

Tar.No.Yds.Avg.LgTD
Edelman1289511.9371
White75275.4170
LaCosse42147.080
Meyers313535.0350
Sanu111313.0130
Harry111212.0120
Watson3177.070
Michel1111.010
Burkhead1000.00
Dorsett II2000.00

Interceptions

No.Yds.Avg.LgTD
Jackson166.060

Punting

In
No.Avg.Lg20TB
Bailey441.35620

Kickoff returns

No.Avg.LgTD
Bolden419.0230
White121.0210

Tackles-assists-sacks

D.McCourty 7-2-0, Collins Sr. 4-3-0, Chung 4-2-0, Jones 5-0-0, Van Noy 4-1-0, Gilmore 4-1-0, Hightower 4-1-0, Butler 4-0-0, Winovich 2-0-0, Simon 3-0-0, Wise Jr. 2-0-1, Slater 0-0-0, Guy 2-0-0, Bentley 1-0-0, Jackson 2-0-0, T.Brooks 1-1-0, Burkhead 0-0-0, Shelton 0-2-0, Harmon 1-0-0, Ebner 0-0-0, Calhoun 1-0-0, White 0-0-0