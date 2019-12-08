fb-pixel
Chiefs Travis Kelce ran up the middle for a touchdown in the second quarter. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff
Chiefs Bashaud Breeland picked off in the second quarter intended for Patriots Matt LaCosse (not pictured).)Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff
Patriots Kyle Van Noy sacked Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the first quarter. (Jim Davi/Globe Staff
Patriots Julian Edelman broke away from Chiefs Juan Thornhill in the first quarter.)Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff
Chiefs Charvarius Ward recovered a blocked field goal attempted by Patriots kicker Nick Folk (not pictured) while Patriots Jamie Collins Sr. tackled him in the first quarter. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff
Patriots Julian Edelman caught for a 37 yards pass from Tom Brady for a touchdown in the first quarter. Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Josh McDonalds congratulated the Patriots on the sidelines in the first quarter. Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Kansas City Chiefs Charvarius Ward got a penalty for defensive pass interference against Patriots Phillip Dorsett II in the first quarter. Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walked on the field.Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff
James White wored his special cleats.Jim Davis/Globe Staff