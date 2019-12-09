Boston College quarterback Anthony Brown will explore options for playing elsewhere after the redshirt junior entered his name Monday in the NCAA transfer portal. As a graduate, Brown will be immediately eligible to transfer to a different program. Brown came to BC in 2016 with high-expectations, but injuries made them hard to fulfill that promise. As a redshirt freshman in 2017, Brown threw for 1,367 yards and 11 touchdowns but suffered a season-ending knee injury. After returning in 2018 and throwing for 2,121 yards and 20 touchdowns, Brown appeared primed to make a leap this season and threw for 1,250 yards and nine touchdowns over the first six games before his season was again cut short by another knee injury.

Advertisement

Four tabbed as Heisman finalists

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and Ohio State teammates quarterback Justin Fields and defensive end Chase Young will join LSU quarterback Joe Burrow as Heisman Trophy finalists. Burrow is the clear front-runner to win the Heisman on Saturday night in New York after a record-breaking season, leading the Tigers (13-0) to the top seed in the College Football Playoff. He would be LSU’s second Heisman winner and first since running back Billy Cannon in 1959. The 60-year gap between Heisman winners would be the longest for any school with multiple winners

South Florida hires Clemson assistant

South Florida hired Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott to become the Bulls’ next head coach. Scott, the 38-year-old son of former South Carolina head coach Brad Scott, is expected to remain on staff with No. 3 Clemson throughout its College Football Playoff run . . . Old Dominion hired Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne, 39, as its head coach. Rahne had been the Nittany Lions offensive coordinator the last two seasons under head coach James Franklin . . . South Carolina hired ex-Colorado State coach Mike Bobo as its new offensive coordinator.

Advertisement

. . . North Carolina State challenged NCAA charges based on allegations an Adidas representative paid $40,000 to the family of former basketball star Dennis Smith Jr.

Olympics

Russia draws 4-year doping ban

The World Anti-Doping Agency slapped Russia with a four-year ban from international sports events, including next summer’s Tokyo Olympics, over a longstanding doping scandal, although its athletes will still be able to compete if they can show they are clean competitors. The ruling means Russia’s flag, name and anthem will not appear at the Tokyo Games, and the country also could be stripped of hosting world championships in Olympic sports.

The sanctions are the harshest punishment yet for Russian state authorities who were accused of tampering with a Moscow laboratory database.

Basketball

Ex-Celtic Yabusele fined in China

Former Celtics forward Guerschon Yabusele, now with the Nanjing Monkey Kings of the Chinese Basketball Association, was issued a warning and a $1,421 fine for not paying for not paying sufficient attention during the pre-game playing of China’s national anthem Dec. 6 . . . The NBA denied the Houston Rockets protest after officials wrongly disallowed a slam dunk by James Harden in a 135-133 double-overtime loss to the San Antonio Spurs last Tuesday.

Miscellany

Rapinoe SI’s Sportsperson of Year

Megan Rapinoe, the woman who reminded everyone of her stellar soccer prowess and headstrong determination in leading the US women’s national soccer team to a World Cup title — her second — was Sports Illustrated’s choice for Sportsperson of the Year, joining Chris Evert, Mary Decker and Serena Williams as the only women in the 66-year history of the award to win it by themselves . . . US Open winner Bianca Andreescu was named Canada’s Athlete of the Year, marking the first time a tennis player was honored The 19-year-old became the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam singles title by defeating Serena Williams in the Open final.

Advertisement

She beat out golfer Brooke Henderson, sprinter Andre De Grasse, Atlanta Braves pitcher Mike Soroka and St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington . . . NASCAR championship-winning crew chief Cole Pearn of Joe Gibbs Racing said he was leaving NASCAR to spend more time with his family. Pearn won the 2017 NASCAR championship with Martin Truex Jr. and guided Truex to the title race the last three years, finishing runner-up the last two years.