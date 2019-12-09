Here’s a look at the milestones in Frates’s journey, courtesy of his family, with Boston Globe coverage from some events.

In his short life, Frates left a memorable impression on many whose paths he crossed.

Pete Frates, whose name became synonymous with the battle against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and the fight to find a cure, died on Monday at age 34.

Read the statement issued by Pete Frates’s family

■ May 2003: Frates graduates from St. John’s Prep in Danvers, where he was a three-sport athlete.

Related: St. John’s Prep found the right time, right place to honor Frates

Advertisement

■ May 2007: Frates graduates from Boston College, where he played baseball, with a degree in communication. His baseball exploits included hitting a home run over the right-field wall at Fenway Park in the Beanpot Championship his junior year.

Pete Frates makes a diving catch to rob a Harvard player of a base hit during a game at Fenway Park in April 2006. Matthew J. Lee/Globe file/Globe Staff

■ March 2012: Frates is diagnosed with ALS.

From September 2012: Former BC ballplayer fights Lou Gehrig’s disease with the help of friends

■ June 1, 2013: Frates and Julie Kowalik marry in Marblehead. Frates puts aside his wheelchair to walk Julie down the aisle.

From February 2013: Struck with ALS, ex-BC captain fights on

■ Summer 2014: The Ice Bucket Challenge, popularized by Frates, raises more than $220 million for ALS research. The bucket and sunglasses Frates wore in his video, along with memorbilia from his college career, will eventually be donated to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., in June 2017.

Related: A lasting honor for Pete Frates at the Baseball Hall of Fame

■ August 31, 2014: Pete and Julie’s daughter, Lucy, is born.

From August 2014: Stricken with ALS, Pete Frates shows the will to live

■ December 2014: Frates is named “Inspiration of the Year” by Sports Illustrated.

Advertisement

■ March 3, 2015: Frates is honored by the Boston Red Sox; the team wears Frates’s No. 3 during a BC-Red Sox game during spring training.

Dan Shaughnessy, March 2015: Pete Frates continues to inspire

■ April 13, 2015: On Opening Day of the 2015 season, the Red Sox sign Frates to an honorary contract.

From May 2017: Pete Frates’s medical bills will shock you

■ August 2017: St. John’s Prep names Frates its 2018 distinguished alumnus, and reveals it dedicated its baseball diamond in his name.

From August 2017: Pete Frates’s high school holds him in high esteem

■ December 2018: Casey Affleck and Alison Greenspan sign on to develop a feature film about Frates’s life with Netflix.

■ June 26, 2019: Boston College names its indoor baseball and softball facility for Pete Frates.

Tara Sullivan: Pete Frates and his family are overwhelmed by tribute from BC

■ Sept. 6, 2019: The Boston Red Sox present Pete with a custom 2018 World Series ring.

■ Dec. 9, 2019: Frates dies at age 34 after a seven-year battle with ALS.

Read Frates’s full obituary

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.