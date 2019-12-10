Carson Wentz rallied the Eagles from a 14-point deficit, tossing a 2-yard touchdown pass to Zach Ertz in overtime to lead Philadelphia to a 23-17 win over the Giants Monday night.

PHILADELPHIA — Eli Manning isn’t done yet. Neither are the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles (6-7) snapped a three-game losing streak and moved into a tie with Dallas (6-7) for first place in the NFC East.

Manning, the two-time Super Bowl MVP, threw a pair of TD passes to Darius Slayton in his first game since Week 2. Filling in for injuried Daniel Jones, Manning was 15 of 30 for 203 yards.

Advertisement

Wentz threw for 325 yards and a pair of TDs, including a 5-yard toss to Ertz to tie it at 17-17 with 1:53 left.

Wentz drove Philadelphia to the Giants 29 with 10 minutes left, but Greg Ward dropped what should've been a 29-yard TD pass on third and 11. Jake Elliott then missed a 47-yard field goal.

But the defense held, and Wentz drove the Eagles 85 yards and connected with Ertz to tie it.

The Eagles won the toss in overtime and went 75 yards for the winning TD.