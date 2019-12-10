NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Monday the league will work swiftly to make changes to better deal with personnel conduct issues in the wake of incidents that surfaced in recent weeks. Speaking at the end of the first day of the Board of Governors meeting in Monterey, Calif., Bettman told reporters that NHL personnel will be required to attend mandatory counseling regarding racism and anti-bullying. Bettman also talked about the formation of a hotline for people to call to report any such incidents. “Inclusion and diversity are not simply buzz words. They are foundational principles of the NHL,” Bettman said. “Our message is unequivocal: We will not tolerate abusive behavior of any kind.” Bettman’s comments were his first publicly since former NHL player Akim Aliu alleged that former Calgary Flames coach Bill Peters previously directed racial slurs toward him while in the minor leagues a decade ago. Peters, who has also been accused of physical abuse while coaching Carolina, resigned following Aliu’s accusations.

The Houston Rockets managed to lose two games Monday, falling to the Sacramento Kings and learning that their appeal of a recent loss had been denied by the NBA. Last week’s game featured one of the weirdest baskets anyone has seen lately. In that double-overtime loss to San Antonio, a James Harden dunk popped up over the rim after passing through the net and was disallowed by game officials. The officials admitted that they’d missed the call at the time, and the NBA concurred Monday. After the controversial call, the Spurs outscored the Rockets, 26-13, through the rest of regulation and won, 135-133, in double overtime. ‘‘While agreeing that the referees misapplied the rules, commissioner [Adam] Silver determined that the Rockets had sufficient time to overcome the error during the remainder of the fourth quarter and two subsequent overtime periods,’’ the league said in a statement, ‘‘and thus the extraordinary remedy of granting a game protest was not warranted.’’

Advertisement

Colleges

New Mexico, Davie part ways

New Mexico will pay former football coach Bob Davie an $825,000 buyout over the next 30 months. School officials said Davie agreed to step down at the end of this season, but the former Notre Dame coach won’t say whether the decision was mutual. Davie had two years left on his contract. Davie was 35-64 overall in eight seasons at New Mexico but twice guided the Lobos to bowl games and earned New Mexico’s first bowl victory in 10 years . . . Former Arkansas coach Chad Morris is staying in the Southeastern Conference Western Division after being named Auburn’s offensive coordinator. Auburn coach Gus Malzahn announced the hiring on Tuesday, a month after Arkansas fired his longtime friend. Morris failed to win an SEC game in nearly two full seasons with the Razorbacks, but he has an impressive track record as an offensive coordinator . . . The Mountain West Conference has suspended four Nevada football players for their roles in a postgame altercation against UNLV on Nov. 30. The four were suspended for violating the league’s sportsmanship rules, the conference announced Tuesday. Defensive back Austin Arnold will serve a two-game suspension. Defensive back Daniel Brown and defensive tackle Hausia Sekona were given one-game suspensions, while linebacker Gabriel Sewell will sit out a half.

Advertisement

Soccer

Liverpool moves to knockout stage

Defending champion Liverpool survived some early scares before scoring two goals in as many second-half minutes to beat Salzburg 2-0 and advance to the Champions League knockout stage on Tuesday. Naby Keita, a former Salzburg player, headed in the opening goal in the 57th minute before Mohamed Salah rounded the goalkeeper and squeezed home a finish with his weaker right foot from an acute angle near the byline. In other games to advance to the Round of 16, Napoli beat Genk, Dortmund beat Slavia, Chelsea beat Lille, and Barcelona beat Inter Milan.