Russian boxers will only take part in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics if doping sanctions forcing them to compete as neutral athletes are overturned, the general secretary of the Russian Boxing Federation told the Associated Press Wednesday. Umar Kremlev said he spoke with the Olympic boxing team and they “unanimously” rejected the conditions laid out by the World Anti-Doping Agency as punishment for manipulating doping data. The WADA sanctions, announced on Monday, ban the use of the Russian team name, flag or anthem at a range of major sports competitions over the next four years, including next year’s Olympics. Separately, the speaker of Russia’s upper house of parliament said Russia could create an alternative to the Olympics.

The slumping San Jose Sharks fired coach Peter DeBoer less than seven months after playing in the Western Conference final. San Jose also fired three of DeBoer’s assistants and made assistant Bob Boughner the interim coach . . . Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lapointe has oral cancer. He will begin his treatments in the coming weeks. This form of cancer has a high cure rate, the team said . . . The Colorado Avalanche put Tony Deynzer, the head equipment manager of their AHL affiliate, on administrative leave after former player Akim Aliu told the Wall Street Journal that Deynzer dressed up as Aliu, wearing blackface, at a Colorado Eagles Halloween party in 2011, ESPN reported. Aliu was on the team at the time, and shared the story with the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday, as well as photos of Deynzer in blackface. The Eagles tweeted an open apology to Aliu.

Soccer

Fenway exec unhurt in mishap

A private jet carrying a member of the American ownership group of English soccer club Liverpool skidded off the runway at an airport in Liverpool, England. No one was hurt in the incident but Liverpool John Lennon Airport was briefly closed. Mike Gordon, the president of Fenway Sports Group, which owns Liverpool and the Red Sox, was on board along with three crew members when the plane came off the runway after landing. Liverpool has confirmed that Gordon was involved in the incident, didn’t require medical treatment, and was very appreciative of the care he received by staff and emergency services at the airport . . . Newcomer Atalanta and Atlético Madrid secured spots in the round of 16 — the knockout stage of the Champions League tournament. Atalanta shut out Shakhtar Donetsk, 3-0, in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Host Atlético Madrid beat already eliminated Lokomotiv Moscow, 2-0 . . . Veteran midfielder Sacha Kljestan signed with the LA Galaxy as a free agent. Kljestan has scored 49 goals over 10 MLS seasons.

Colleges

Emmert talks compensation

NCAA President Mark Emmert said it is “highly probable” federal legislation will be passed that sets national guidelines for how college athletes can be compensated for the use of their names, images and likenesses. Emmert, who spoke at a forum sponsored by the Sports Business Journal, said he is spending most of his time trying to figure out how the NCAA will allow college athletes to get that kind of compensation under the auspices of amateur athletics. He said he is also spending a lot of time in Washington, meeting with lawmakers, often with university presidents and other representatives from individual schools.

Miscellany

Tourney proposal set for vote A proposal for statewide high school tournaments is headed to the state’s 380 member schools for a vote. The MIAA’s Board of Directors voted unanimously, 17-0, to advance the proposal, two years in the making by the Tournament Management Committee, to a general assembly in 2020 The TMC, prioritizing consistency for every sport with equal paths to a state title, the TMC has focused on more consistentcy seeking, formats and matchups between like-sized schools . . . Australian Ash Barty was named the WTA Player of the Year. She finished at No. 1 in the singles ranking and won her first Grand Slam tennis title at the French Open. Barty won a total of four tournaments and was the only woman to reach the second week at all four major championships this season. She also led the tour with 57 match wins. Her coach, Craig Tyzzer, was honored as WTA Coach of the Year. Other winners of voting by media members included US Open champion Bianca Andreescu as top newcomer, Sofia Kenin as most improved player and Belinda Bencic as comeback player . . . Azar Swain scored 4 of his 24 points in overtime and the Yale men’s college basketball team beat host UMass, 83-80, for its six straight win. Carl Pierre led the Minutemen with 26 points and hit a career-high eight 3-pointers.