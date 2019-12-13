Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom will miss the rest of the season after being diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, a cancerous tumor that grows in the bones or in the tissue around bones. The 23-year-old from Sweden had 11 goals and 18 points in 30 games this season. Lindblom has 30 goals in 134 career games over two-plus seasons with the Flyers. The Flyers had said earlier this week only that Lindblom would miss games because of an upper-body injury. ‘‘The Flyers will do everything possible to support Oskar and assist him in securing the best care available,’’ general manager Chuck Fletcher said Friday.

The Phillies and shortstop Didi Gregorius finalized their $14 million, one-year contract. Gregorius reunites in Philadelphia with manager Joe Girardi after spending the past five seasons with the New York Yankees, including the first three playing for Girardi. The 29-year-old Gregorius batted .238 with 16 homers and 61 RBIs this year, leaving him with a .264 average, 110 homers, and 417 RBIs in eight major league seasons . . . . Former All-Star righthander Michael Wacha and the New York Mets completed a $3 million, one-year contract that includes $8 million in performance bonuses. The 28-year-old Wacha starred as a rookie for the pennant-winning St. Louis Cardinals in 2013, winning NL Championship Series MVP, but he’s been hampered by injuries since. . . . Brett Anderson is the latest addition to the quickly transforming Milwaukee Brewers, agreeing to a $5 million, one-year contract. The 31-year-old lefthander was 13-9 with a 3.89 ERA in 31 starts with Oakland last season . . . Righthander Jesse Hahn returned to the Kansas City Royals just 11 days after he was let go, agreeing a $600,000, one-year contract.

Soccer

Ertz is Player of Year

Julie Ertz was named the US Soccer women’s Player of the Year for the second time. Ertz, a versatile midfielder who also won the award in 2017, was on the US teams that won World Cup championships in 2015 and again this summer in France. Ertz, who played a more defensive role in 2015, scored her first World Cup goal this summer during a group-stage victory over Chile. . . . FIFA has received bids from Brazil, Japan, Colombia, and a joint bid from Australia and New Zealand to host the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Evaluations will be submitted to the FIFA Council and a vote on the host will be held at the organization’s meeting in Ethiopia next June . . . People familiar with the situation say Charlotte will be the home of a Major League Soccer expansion team. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no public announcement has been made about the team. Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and his media group sent out emails saying a “major announcement” will be coming Tuesday. Charlotte’s expansion team could begin play as soon as 2021.

Advertisement

Miscellany

Olympian Snell dead

Three-time Olympic champion and world mile record-holder Peter Snell has died in Dallas. He was 80. Snell, who is regarded as one of the greatest middle-distance runners of all-time, won the 800 meters at the 1960 Rome Olympics at 21, and the 800-1,500 double at the 1964 Tokyo Game . . . Criticism of the World Anti-Doping Agency’s sanctions against Russia mushroomed with a rebuke from the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee coming on the heels of the outraged resignation of a member of the WADA athlete committee. The USOPC and British Paralympic rower Victoria Aggar each expressed their disagreement with WADA’s decision not to issue a blanket ban on the Russians in the wake of evidence that government officials doctored data that was supposed to be used to prosecute cases stemming from the country’s long-running doping scandal . . . The 2010 French Open champion Francesca Schiavone revealed she’s beaten cancer in a video on Instagram. “They diagnosed me with a malign tumor. It was the toughest fight that I’ve ever faced.”