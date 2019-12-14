Walter Whyte had 17 points to lead five Boston University players in double figures as the Terriers narrowly defeated Dartmouth, 78-76, at Case Gym on Saturday to end a five-game skid. Max Mahoney added 16 points, Javante McCoy chipped in 14 with eight assists, Jonas Harper scored 12 points and Alex Vilarino had 10 for the Terriers (4-7). Dartmouth closed to 77-76 on Taurus Samuels’ layup with six seconds to go, but McCoy made one of two free throws to ice it. Samuels scored a career-high 22 points for the Big Green (6-5). James Foye added 17 points and Chris Knight had 11 for Dartmouth.

Malik Johnson scored 20 points, dished seven assists and collected seven steals as Canisius returned to action after a week off for final exams to beat long-time rival Holy Cross, 80-72, in Buffalo, N.Y. Jalanni White had 16 points and Armon Harried 11 for the Golden Griffins (5-4). Drew Louder had 18 points off the bench to lead the Crusaders (1-10). Joe Pridgen added 16 points and Connor Niego and Austin Butler each contributed 11 . . . Payton Pritchard scored 19 of his 23 points after halftime, and No. 10 Oregon (8-2) outlasted No. 5 Michigan, 71-70, in overtime Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich. Zavier Simpson had eight points and 11 assists for the Wolverines (8-3), who lost their second straight game . . . Damion Baugh sank a 3-pointer with 1:43 remaining to put No. 13 Memphis ahead for good and the Tigers (8-1) outlasted No. 19 Tennessee (7-2), 51-47, to snap the Volunteers’ 31-game home winning streak.

College football

Florida State’s Akers leaving

Florida State junior running back Cam Akers will enter the 2020 NFL draft and won’t play in the Seminoles’ Sun Bowl game on Dec. 31 against Arizona State. Akers, who ran for 1,144 yards and 14 touchdowns this season, made the announcement on Twitter as the Seminoles began pre-bowl practices. Interim head coach Odell Haggins also said senior quarterback Alex Hornibrook and senior linebacker Dontavious Jackson would not be with the team in preparations for the bowl game and instead are working toward their pro futures . . . Arizona State hired Boise State’s Zak Hill as its new offensive coordinator. Hill will join Herm Edwards’ staff after spending four years as the Broncos’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Hill replaces Rob Likens, who was let go earlier this month along with receivers coach Charlie Fisher and tight ends coach Donnie Yantis . . . Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said the No. 14 Fighting Irish (10-2) will concentrate on their Camping World Bowl game against Iowa State (7-5) with quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees and running backs coach Lance Taylor sharing offensive coordinator duties after Kelly parted ways Wednesday with Chip Long, who held the position the past three seasons . . . North Carolina State football player Payton Tanner Wilson faced multiple charges after he allegedlly ran from a police officer and hid under a parked car after obtaining a fake ID to buy alcohol.

. . . Griffin Crosa kicked three second-quarter field goals and North Dakota State’s defense did the rest as the defending national champion Bison (14-0) beat Illinois State, 9-3, in an Football Championship Subdivision quarterfinal. The top-seeded Bison will host No. 5 seed Montana State in the semifinals after posting their 35th consecutive victory, extending their own FCS record and tying them for fifth all-time among all Division I programs.

Golf

Five duos tied at Shootout

Brendon Todd and Billy Horschel shot a 6-under 66 in modified alternate shot for a share of the second round lead on the QBE Shootout in Naples, Fla. Rory Sabbatini-Kevin Tway (67), Harold Varner III-Ryan Palmer (70), Jason Kokrak-J.T. Poston (68) and Charles Howell III-Bubba Watson (66) also were 19 under. The tournament will close Sunday with a best-ball round.

Miscellany

Salah leads Liverpool in win

Mo Salah used his blistering pace and a bit of trickery to score both goals in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Watford — a result that extended the Reds’ lead to 10 points in the table as they move closer to a first Premier League title in 30 years. Liverpool’s closest challenger, Leicester, was held to a 1-1 draw at home by Norwich . . . A fire broke out at the future home of the Texas Rangers, which is under construction in Arlington. Arlington Fire Department Lt. Mike Joiner said the blaze was brought under control and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire has not been determined . . . Italy’s Sofia Goggia and teammate Federica Brignone finished 1-2 in super-G race at the women’s World Cup event in St. Moritz, Switzerland, edging American Mikaela Shiffrin, who earned her sixth podium finish in eight World Cup races thus far this season in her quest for a fourth straight overall title . . . American Kallie Humphries won the women’s bobsled World Cup race in Lake Placid, N.Y., her second win in as many events.

. . . Canadian 16-year-olds Caitlin Nash and Natalie Corless of Whistler, British Columbia, became the first female luge team to compete in a World Cup doubles event, finishing 22d out of 23 sleds.