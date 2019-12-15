12:30 p.m.: Brandon Chase is in the process of writing up the latest on the Fox pregame show airing a portion of the Patriots’ videotaping of the Bengals’ sideline. I watched it like many of you guys probably did and found it ... a bit underwhelming . We’ll see what sort of penalties will be handed down to New England as a part of what happened. Not saying it wasn’t a colossal goof on the part of whoever did it, especially given the history of the franchise in these sorts of situations. And there should be penalties, at thevery least to set a precedent for the rest of the league when it comes to stuff like this. Just don’t believe it was as nefarious as the initial reports have made it out to be.

12:40 p.m. : The official Price pregame prediction: New England is going to win, and it will cover. I’m going to say Patriots 21, Bengals 7.

12:25 p.m.: Few numbers to watch for today:

•Julian Edelman needs one catch to tie Wes Welker for most regular-season receptions via Tom Brady. Welker finished his New England career with 562 regular-season catches from Brady, while Edelman enters Sunday game with 561.

•As a team, the Patriots are averaging 3.5 yards per carry. The last time New England finished with an average of 3.5 yards per carry or lower was 2005, when the Patriots’ averaged 3.4 yards per carry as a team.

•On average, the most productive play in the New England arsenal is a deep-right pass play. The Patriots have called that play 35 times this season, and have gained an average of 14.71 yards per play attempt.

•According to the NFL’s Game Statistics & Information System, the Pats average 3.5 yards when they call a running play around left end this year. It’s their least productive play. New England has run that play 46 times this year, and their 3.13 average yards per play is the lowest in the league.

12:14 p.m.: Looks like most betting outlets have the Patriots as anywhere between a nine- and 12-point favorite, which feels about right, given the circumstances. If this game was in Foxborough, I’d consider it a slam dunk if you’re talking about a New England cover. There is a danger of a late Cincy score to sour things, but if I was you, I’d still roll with the Patriots as a 10-point cover in this one.

The Seahawks are the most publicly backed NFL team according to our consensus page.



Week 15 Public Consensus: https://t.co/shFQSAMRXL pic.twitter.com/29HXEbMeMf — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) December 15, 2019

12:10 p.m.:

Another road game with a lot of Patriots fans pic.twitter.com/7bsVP0oTbs — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) December 15, 2019

12:03 p.m.: In terms of weather, it looks like it’s going to be a perfect December afternoon for football -- clear and cool, with no chance for rain or snow and highs in the mid-30s.

12:00 p.m.: On paper, this game should be a layup for the Patriots, right? I mean, the Bengals are at or near the bottom of most major statistical categories, and have just one win on the season to show for it. So what can we take away from this one? I think if you’re New England, you want to try and use this game as a rallying point, as well as a way to get unstuck offensively. I mean, you have to take the opponent into account here, but on the surface, you’d think this would be an excellent opportunity to get the running game going. The Bengals allow an average of 156.7 rushing yards per game, the worst in the league. I’m done asking whether or not this is going to be the contest where the running game gets off the schnide (I feel like that’s one of the primary questions every week), but I mean ... if the Pats can’t get it done on the ground this afternoon, I’m not sure there’s any hope for them doing it the rest of the way.

11:34 p.m.: For the Patriots, the following players are inactive for this afternoon’s game against the Bengals: Damien Harris, Cody Kessler, Korey Cunningham, Byron Cowart, Ryan Izzo, Jason McCourty and Jermaine Eluemunor. The bigget surprise (which really isn’t all that much of a surprise, given the fact that he’s been hobbled by injury the last few weeks) is McCourty. As a result, I’d expected rookie Joejuan Williams to get a little more action in his place this afternoon. The other six have either had injury issues which have left them sidelined (like Izzo and Cowart) or full-on healthy scratches, like Harris, Kessler, Cunningham, and Eluemunor. One good bit of news is that Brady’s receiving corps -- including Mohamd Sanu, Phillip Dorsett and Julian Edelman -- are as healthy as possible.

11:24 a.m.: Good morning! Time to get back to football. It’s the Patriots and Bengals from Cincinnati coming up at 1 p.m. We’ll have all the usual pregame activity, including inactive analysis -- which should be along shortly -- as well as weather updates, the latest betting line, a pregame reading list, and the news from Cincy. So settle in and enjoy a rare Sunday-at-1 game for New England, which is looking to break a two-game losing skid this afternoon against the hapless Bengals.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow Christopher Price@cpriceNFL.