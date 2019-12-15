Jared Hamilton scored 18 points, Steffon Mitchell posted his second straight double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Boston College beat winless Central Connecticut 74-55 on Sunday. Jay Heath added 16 points and Derryck Thornton chipped in with 12 for the Eagles (7-5), who won their third straight game since learning starting center Nik Popovic was sidelined indefinitely with a back injury. Greg Outlaw scored 18 points for the Blue Devils (0-10), who remained only one of three Division 1 schools without a victory . . . In women’s games, Taylor Soule scored 15 points with a team-high seven rebounds and sophomore Marnelle Garraud added 15 points as Boston College defeated Boston University, 88-57. Makayla Dickens , Milan Bolden-Morris , and Georgia Pineau each added 12 for the Eagles . . . Hailey Leidel recorded a game-high 19 points and was joined in double figures with 10 apiece from sophomore Destiney Philoxy and freshman Maeve Donnelly as UMass defeated Siena, 61-55.

Rory Sabbatini and Kevin Tway won the QBE Shootout, birdieing the final two holes in best-ball play for a 12-under-par 60 and a two-stroke victory. Part of a five-way tie for the second-round lead, Sabbatini and Tway finished at 31-under 185 in the three-day event at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla. Jason Kokrak and J.T. Poston were second after a 62. Brendon Todd-Billy Horsc under after 63s. Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell were 27 under.

Horse Racing

Two horses die at California track

Two horses have died at Los Alamitos racetrack in Orange County, adding to the death toll at Southern California tracks this year. A 4-year-old gelding named Mighty Elijah and a 4-year-old gelding named Into a Hot Spot both died after Saturday’s first race. According to the race chart, Mighty Elijah was injured and taken off the track in a van. Into a Hot Spot collapsed after being unsaddled following the race. Mighty Elijah was trained by Hall of Famer Jerry Hollendorfer, who has had multiple horses die this year. He was banned from Santa Anita and Golden Gate Fields, both owned by The Stronach Group. He was initially banned from Del Mar, but won a court injunction in July that allowed Hollendorfer to race horses there during the summer. The sport has been under intense scrutiny since 37 horses died at Santa Anita since last December.

Miscellany

Academies investigate hand gestures

Officials at the Army and Navy academies are investigating whether hand signs flashed by students standing behind a reporter during a TV interview were intended to convey a message of white supremacy. The incident involved two US Military Academy cadets and one Naval Academy midshipman who were behind ESPN’s Rece Davis as he reported on the sideline before the annual rivalry football game Saturday in Philadelphia. ‘‘US Naval Academy officials have appointed a preliminary inquiry officer to conduct an internal investigation into the hand gestures made during the ESPN College GameDay broadcast prior to [Saturday's] Army-Navy game,’’ Commander Alana Garas, a spokesman for the Naval Academy, told The Washington Post. ‘‘Based on findings of the investigation, those involved will be held appropriately accountable. It would be inappropriate to speculate any further while we are conducting this investigation.’’ As for the military academy, Lieutenant Colonel Chris Ophardt told The Post that ‘‘US Military Academy is looking into the matter. At this time, we do not know the intent of the cadets.’’